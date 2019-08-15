Travelodge by Wyndham Calls on Travelers to "Adventure Responsibly," Organizes National Park Cleanup Events Coast-to-Coast

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelodge® by Wyndham, known for being travelers' basecamp for adventure, is ramping up efforts to protect and preserve our nation's parks this summer with the launch of "Adventure Responsibly," a nation-wide conservation initiative that invites the public to join the brand in organized park cleanup events coast-to-coast.

Launching in advance of the anniversary of the National Park Service on August 25, this summer, Travelodge is working with park rangers to host volunteers at four public cleanup events across the country: Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Everglades National Park in Miami, Bear Mountain State Park in New York, and Yellowstone National Park in Montana. What's more, the brand is furthering the impact of these efforts by helping educate the public on how to organize and host cleanup and preservation events of their own.

"Travel to our most precious natural wonders is at an all-time high and at Travelodge we're proud to be a catalyst for those looking to get out there and enjoy the great outdoors," said John Henderson, brand leader of Travelodge by Wyndham. "Unfortunately, as crowds rise, the infrastructure and resources of these amazing destinations becomes increasingly strained, making them more susceptible to pollution and degradation. That's why initiatives like Adventure Responsibly, and the increasing support of volunteers, is needed now more than ever."

Help Travelodge Preserve Our Nation's Parks

Now through September 9, travelers and the public can sign-up to participate in one of Travelodge's hosted park cleanup events by visiting and registering at www.travelodge.com/volunteer. Events will be held rain or shine and are scheduled for the following dates:

August 27 : Rocky Mountain National Park - Denver, Colorado

: - August 29 : Everglades National Park - Miami, Florida

: - September 5 : Bear Mountain State Park - Rockland County, New York

: - September 9 : Yellowstone National Park - Gardiner, Montana

Those unable to join, either due to scheduling or location, are encouraged to partner with family and friends and organize a cleanup event of their own. To get started, visit www.travelodge.com/volunteer.

Added Henderson, "Many don't realize how easy it is to coordinate a cleanup event or how our appreciative parks truly are to have the support of their local communities. We want to help change that. Plus, there's an added perk: whether it's with family, friends or a combination of both, volunteering often allows for free park access for the day while, more importantly, ensuring you're giving back and making a meaningful impact along the way."

With more than 75 percent of all Travelodge hotels located just an hour's drive from a national park, Travelodge has a long history of celebrating and helping protect our nation's park and is proud to be an official partner of National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA). NPCA members can enjoy up to 20 percent off their next stay, with 5 percent being donated to NPCA, with our special discount being offered by participating hotels now through July 22, 2020. For full promotion details, or to book, visit www.travelodge.com/npca.

