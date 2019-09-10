Travelzoo and Deutsche Bahn Incentivize Sustainable Travel by Offering Irresistible Deals to Consumers in Germany

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's national railway company, Deutsche Bahn, and Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO) have joined forces to promote sustainable travel by offering during six months six time-limited, exclusive deals to consumers in Germany. This campaign is Travelzoo's biggest initiative this year to promote sustainable travel in cooperation with Deutsche Bahn. Travelzoo, a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, was chosen by Deutsche Bahn as a partner because of its high quality members who are more open-minded to sustainable travel ideas.

The launch offer for this partnership was a 25% discount on all long-distance journeys aboard Deutsche Bahn's electric train network in Germany. Within a 5-day period, from September 4 to September 8, 2019, Travelzoo members exclusively enjoyed this deal via Travelzoo's website. The discount is valid for all ICE and IC/EC fares with Deutsche Bahn starting from September 9 to November 24, 2019.

In addition to the six irresistible deals for consumers, Travelzoo and Deutsche Bahn have teamed up with non-profit organization PRIMAKLIMA to plant thousands of trees together in Saxony, Germany. This initiative will help offset global deforestation and CO 2 emissions. Thanks to this partnership, Travelzoo members can save money on their journeys as well as help preserve and improve the environment.

"Travelzoo curates irresistible offers to inspire people to travel and experience the world. The deals are outstanding because they represent both unbeatable value and sustainable travel solutions. In Deutsche Bahn, we've found a strong partner that stands for a modern and environmentally friendly travel solution," said Christian Smart, General Manager of Travelzoo in Germany.

Karina Kaestner, Head of Partner Management Corporate Sales, Deutsche Bahn, is looking forward to the cooperation: "Sustainability is a key concern for Deutsche Bahn. Therefore, we are very pleased to be able to offer very attractive and versatile rail service offers in long-distance and local traffic in cooperation with Travelzoo over a longer period of time. We are sure that we can inspire the very travel-oriented target group to travel environmentally friendly by train."

Do not miss out on the upcoming five exclusive deals with Deutsche Bahn. Become a Travelzoo member today for free and enjoy traveling green!

