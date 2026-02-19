Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

  • Revenue of $22.5 million, up 9% year-over-year
  • Consolidated operating profit of $0.6 million
  • Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $0.9 million
  • Cash flow from operations of $1.5 million
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. Consolidated revenue was $22.5 million, up 9% from $20.7 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $22.1 million, up 7% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

In Q4, we continued to invest significantly in acquiring more Club Members when we saw that we can achieve a positive return on investment (ROI). Marketing costs were expensed immediately. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months. The effect is a sizable reduction in EPS. We refer to our investor presentation.

Net loss attributable to Travelzoo was $19,000 for Q4 2025, or $0.00 per share, compared with $0.26 per share in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $0.9 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($2,000) and stock option expenses ($339,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for Club Members and add new benefits, such as our popular complimentary airport lounge access worldwide in case of a delayed flight," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire travel enthusiasts to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."

Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $14.8 million. Operating profit for Q4 2025 was $1.5 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $4.6 million or 33% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $6.3 million. Operating loss for Q4 2025 was $1 million, or 16% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $159,000, or 3% of revenue in the prior-year period. The reported operating loss occurred because we acquired more Club Members.

Jack's Flight Club
Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $1.3 million. The number of premium subscribers remained flat year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Operating profit for Q4 2025 was $153,000, compared to operating profit of $150,000 in the prior-year period.

New Initiatives
New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $16,000. Operating loss for Q4 2025 was $34,000.

In 2020, Travelzoo entered into royalty-bearing licensing agreements with local licensees for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in  Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia was $8,000 for Q4 2025. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan was $7,000 for Q4 2025. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Reach
Travelzoo reaches 30 million travelers. This includes Jack's Flight Club. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership.

Income Taxes
The reported income tax provision and reserves for Q4 2025 are $521,000. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its tax liability for Q4 2025.

Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $10.8 million. Cash flow from operations was $1.5 million.

Deferred revenue increased because membership fees are earned over the subscription period. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period.

Share Repurchase Program
During Q4 2025, the Company didn't repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead
For Q1 2026, we expect year-over-year revenue growth to continue. We expect continued revenue growth in subsequent quarters, as membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months, as we acquire new members, and as more Legacy Members become Club Members. Over time, we expect profitability to increase as recurring membership fees revenue will be recognized. In the short-term, fluctuations in reported net income are possible. We might see attractive opportunities to increase marketing. We expense marketing costs immediately.

In 2024, we introduced a membership fee for Travelzoo. Legacy Members, who joined prior to 2024, continue to receive certain travel offers. However, Club Offers and new benefits are only available to Club Members, who pay the membership fee. Therefore, we are seeing many Legacy Members become Club Members over time—in addition to new members who join.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues

$        22,474

$        20,678

$        91,719

$        83,902

Cost of revenues

4,944

2,761

18,076

10,469

Gross profit

17,530

17,917

73,643

73,433

Operating expenses:






Sales and marketing

10,889

8,239

45,267

34,470

Product development

588

644

2,551

2,407

General and administrative

5,499

4,183

18,919

18,058

Total operating expenses

16,976

13,066

66,737

54,935

Operating income

554

4,851

6,906

18,498

Other income (loss), net

27

(86)

753

588

Income from operations before income taxes

581

4,765

7,659

19,086

Income tax expense

521

1,484

2,679

5,404

Net income

60

3,281

4,980

13,682

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

79

64

280

118

Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo

$             (19)

$          3,217

$          4,700

$        13,564








Net income per share—basic

$               —

$            0.27

$            0.42

$            1.08








Net income per share—diluted

$               —

$            0.26

$            0.41

$            1.06








Shares used in per share calculation—basic

10,932

11,831

11,180

12,594

Shares used in per share calculation—diluted

10,959

12,358

11,477

12,852

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$             10,007

$            17,064

Accounts receivable, net

10,723

12,825

Prepaid income taxes

1,278

736

Prepaid expenses and other

1,302

1,148

Total current assets

23,310

31,773

Deposits and other

166

374

Deferred tax assets

4,202

3,380

Restricted cash

756

675

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,047

5,655

Property and equipment, net

231

423

Intangible assets, net

1,452

1,498

Goodwill

10,944

10,944

Total assets

$             45,108

$            54,722

Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$               7,761

$              6,162

Merchant payables

11,665

16,294

Accrued expenses and other

3,926

3,404

Deferred revenue

8,728

6,545

Income tax payable

193

1,619

Operating lease liabilities

1,811

2,472

Total current liabilities

34,084

36,496

Long-term tax liability

9,260

7,851

Long-term operating lease liabilities

4,184

5,646

Other long-term liabilities


376

Total liabilities

47,528

50,369

Common stock

109

118

Tax indemnification

(9,537)

(9,537)

Retained earnings

7,244

14,284

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,331)

(5,327)

Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit)

(7,515)

(462)

Non-controlling interest

5,095

4,815

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(2,420)

4,353

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$             45,108

$            54,722

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$               60

$          3,281

$          4,980

$       13,682

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

64

170

303

907

Stock-based compensation

339

405

1,447

1,646

Deferred income tax

(520)

(476)

(516)

(518)

Net foreign currency effects

7

132

(216)

(33)

Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserve

152

(81)

182

40

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

1,619

113

2,374

(145)

Prepaid income taxes

(615)

354

(531)

(107)

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other

883

319

181

950

Accounts payable

(661)

1,286

1,473

1,716

Merchant payables

(131)

(709)

(5,184)

(4,057)

Accrued expenses and other

(647)

(661)

214

(282)

Deferred revenue

(348)

2,767

2,015

4,556

Income tax payable

1,077

264

(1,507)

857

Other liabilities

173

507

446

1,888

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,452

7,671

5,661

21,100

Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchases of property and equipment

(16)

(48)

(65)

(177)

Net cash used in investing activities

(16)

(48)

(65)

(177)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Repurchase of common stock


(2,324)

(12,964)

(18,929)

Proceeds from note receivable from shareholder


1,920


1,753

Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards


(1,195)

(104)

(1,797)

Net cash used in financing activities


(1,599)

(13,068)

(18,973)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

80

(390)

495

(599)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,516

5,634

(6,977)

1,351

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,247

12,106

17,740

16,389

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$        10,763

$        17,740

$        10,763

$       17,740

Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2025

Travelzoo North

America

Travelzoo
Europe

Jack's
Flight Club

New
Initiatives

Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$       14,705

$         6,377

$         1,376

$              16

$          22,474

Intersegment revenues

95

(62)

(33)


Total net revenues

14,800

6,315

1,343

16

22,474

Sales and marketing expenses

6,101

4,295

493


10,889

Other expenses

7,244

3,040

697

50

11,031

Operating profit (loss)

1,455

(1,020)

153

(34)

554

Other income (loss), net







27

Income from operations before income taxes







581










Three months ended December 31, 2024

Travelzoo North

America

Travelzoo
Europe

Jack's
Flight Club

New
Initiatives

Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$       13,834

$         5,508

$         1,317

$              19

$          20,678

Intersegment revenues

74

(68)

(6)


Total net revenues

13,908

5,440

1,311

19

20,678

Sales and marketing expenses

4,641

3,110

488


8,239

Other expenses

4,689

2,171

673

55

7,588

Operating profit (loss)

4,578

159

150

(36)

4,851

Other income, net







(86)

Income from operations before income taxes







4,765




















Twelve months ended December 31, 2025

Travelzoo North

America

Travelzoo
Europe

Jack's
Flight Club

New
Initiatives

Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$       59,001

$       27,122

$         5,516

$              80

$          91,719

Intersegment revenues

1,291

(1,146)

(145)


Total net revenues

60,292

25,976

5,371

80

91,719

Sales and marketing expenses

25,501

17,396

2,370


45,267

Other expenses

25,796

10,895

2,660

195

39,546

Operating profit (loss)

8,995

(2,315)

341

(115)

6,906

Other income, net







753

Income from operations before income taxes







7,659




















Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

Travelzoo North

America

Travelzoo
Europe

Jack's
Flight Club

New
Initiatives

Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$       54,968

$       24,113

$         4,714

$            107

$          83,902

Intersegment revenues

124

(42)

(82)


Total net revenues

55,092

24,071

4,632

107

83,902

Sales and marketing expenses

19,748

12,561

1,881

280

34,470

Other expenses

19,461

8,429

2,707

337

30,934

Operating profit (loss)

15,883

3,081

44

(510)

18,498

Other income, net







588

Income from operations before income taxes







19,086

Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP operating expense

$        16,976

$        13,066

$        66,737

$        54,935

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Amortization of intangibles (A)

2

93

48

593

Stock option expenses (B)

339

405

1,447

1,644

Severance-related expenses (C)



395

360

Non-GAAP operating expense

16,635

12,568

64,847

52,338








GAAP operating income

554

4,851

6,906

18,498

Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)

341

498

1,890

2,597

Non-GAAP operating income

895

5,349

8,796

21,095

