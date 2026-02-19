Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Revenue of $22.5 million, up 9% year-over-year

Consolidated operating profit of $0.6 million

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $0.9 million

Cash flow from operations of $1.5 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. Consolidated revenue was $22.5 million, up 9% from $20.7 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $22.1 million, up 7% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

In Q4, we continued to invest significantly in acquiring more Club Members when we saw that we can achieve a positive return on investment (ROI). Marketing costs were expensed immediately. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months. The effect is a sizable reduction in EPS. We refer to our investor presentation.

Net loss attributable to Travelzoo was $19,000 for Q4 2025, or $0.00 per share, compared with $0.26 per share in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $0.9 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($2,000) and stock option expenses ($339,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for Club Members and add new benefits, such as our popular complimentary airport lounge access worldwide in case of a delayed flight," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire travel enthusiasts to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $14.8 million. Operating profit for Q4 2025 was $1.5 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $4.6 million or 33% of revenue in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $6.3 million. Operating loss for Q4 2025 was $1 million, or 16% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $159,000, or 3% of revenue in the prior-year period. The reported operating loss occurred because we acquired more Club Members.

Jack's Flight Club

Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $1.3 million. The number of premium subscribers remained flat year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Operating profit for Q4 2025 was $153,000, compared to operating profit of $150,000 in the prior-year period.

New Initiatives

New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $16,000. Operating loss for Q4 2025 was $34,000.

In 2020, Travelzoo entered into royalty-bearing licensing agreements with local licensees for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia was $8,000 for Q4 2025. Licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan was $7,000 for Q4 2025. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Reach

Travelzoo reaches 30 million travelers. This includes Jack's Flight Club. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership.

Income Taxes

The reported income tax provision and reserves for Q4 2025 are $521,000. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its tax liability for Q4 2025.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $10.8 million. Cash flow from operations was $1.5 million.

Deferred revenue increased because membership fees are earned over the subscription period. Membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q4 2025, the Company didn't repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead

For Q1 2026, we expect year-over-year revenue growth to continue. We expect continued revenue growth in subsequent quarters, as membership fees revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period of 12 months, as we acquire new members, and as more Legacy Members become Club Members. Over time, we expect profitability to increase as recurring membership fees revenue will be recognized. In the short-term, fluctuations in reported net income are possible. We might see attractive opportunities to increase marketing. We expense marketing costs immediately.

In 2024, we introduced a membership fee for Travelzoo. Legacy Members, who joined prior to 2024, continue to receive certain travel offers. However, Club Offers and new benefits are only available to Club Members, who pay the membership fee. Therefore, we are seeing many Legacy Members become Club Members over time—in addition to new members who join.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2025 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call

access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 22,474

$ 20,678

$ 91,719

$ 83,902 Cost of revenues 4,944

2,761

18,076

10,469 Gross profit 17,530

17,917

73,643

73,433 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 10,889

8,239

45,267

34,470 Product development 588

644

2,551

2,407 General and administrative 5,499

4,183

18,919

18,058 Total operating expenses 16,976

13,066

66,737

54,935 Operating income 554

4,851

6,906

18,498 Other income (loss), net 27

(86)

753

588 Income from operations before income taxes 581

4,765

7,659

19,086 Income tax expense 521

1,484

2,679

5,404 Net income 60

3,281

4,980

13,682 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 79

64

280

118 Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo $ (19)

$ 3,217

$ 4,700

$ 13,564















Net income per share—basic $ —

$ 0.27

$ 0.42

$ 1.08















Net income per share—diluted $ —

$ 0.26

$ 0.41

$ 1.06















Shares used in per share calculation—basic 10,932

11,831

11,180

12,594 Shares used in per share calculation—diluted 10,959

12,358

11,477

12,852

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,007

$ 17,064 Accounts receivable, net 10,723

12,825 Prepaid income taxes 1,278

736 Prepaid expenses and other 1,302

1,148 Total current assets 23,310

31,773 Deposits and other 166

374 Deferred tax assets 4,202

3,380 Restricted cash 756

675 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,047

5,655 Property and equipment, net 231

423 Intangible assets, net 1,452

1,498 Goodwill 10,944

10,944 Total assets $ 45,108

$ 54,722 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 7,761

$ 6,162 Merchant payables 11,665

16,294 Accrued expenses and other 3,926

3,404 Deferred revenue 8,728

6,545 Income tax payable 193

1,619 Operating lease liabilities 1,811

2,472 Total current liabilities 34,084

36,496 Long-term tax liability 9,260

7,851 Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,184

5,646 Other long-term liabilities —

376 Total liabilities 47,528

50,369 Common stock 109

118 Tax indemnification (9,537)

(9,537) Retained earnings 7,244

14,284 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,331)

(5,327) Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit) (7,515)

(462) Non-controlling interest 5,095

4,815 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (2,420)

4,353 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 45,108

$ 54,722

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 60

$ 3,281

$ 4,980

$ 13,682 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 64

170

303

907 Stock-based compensation 339

405

1,447

1,646 Deferred income tax (520)

(476)

(516)

(518) Net foreign currency effects 7

132

(216)

(33) Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserve 152

(81)

182

40 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 1,619

113

2,374

(145) Prepaid income taxes (615)

354

(531)

(107) Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 883

319

181

950 Accounts payable (661)

1,286

1,473

1,716 Merchant payables (131)

(709)

(5,184)

(4,057) Accrued expenses and other (647)

(661)

214

(282) Deferred revenue (348)

2,767

2,015

4,556 Income tax payable 1,077

264

(1,507)

857 Other liabilities 173

507

446

1,888 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,452

7,671

5,661

21,100 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment (16)

(48)

(65)

(177) Net cash used in investing activities (16)

(48)

(65)

(177) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase of common stock —

(2,324)

(12,964)

(18,929) Proceeds from note receivable from shareholder —

1,920

—

1,753 Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards —

(1,195)

(104)

(1,797) Net cash used in financing activities —

(1,599)

(13,068)

(18,973) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 80

(390)

495

(599) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,516

5,634

(6,977)

1,351 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,247

12,106

17,740

16,389 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 10,763

$ 17,740

$ 10,763

$ 17,740

Travelzoo Segment Information from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2025 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 14,705

$ 6,377

$ 1,376

$ 16

$ 22,474 Intersegment revenues 95

(62)

(33)

—

— Total net revenues 14,800

6,315

1,343

16

22,474 Sales and marketing expenses 6,101

4,295

493

—

10,889 Other expenses 7,244

3,040

697

50

11,031 Operating profit (loss) 1,455

(1,020)

153

(34)

554 Other income (loss), net















27 Income from operations before income taxes















581



















Three months ended December 31, 2024 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 13,834

$ 5,508

$ 1,317

$ 19

$ 20,678 Intersegment revenues 74

(68)

(6)

—

— Total net revenues 13,908

5,440

1,311

19

20,678 Sales and marketing expenses 4,641

3,110

488

—

8,239 Other expenses 4,689

2,171

673

55

7,588 Operating profit (loss) 4,578

159

150

(36)

4,851 Other income, net















(86) Income from operations before income taxes















4,765







































Twelve months ended December 31, 2025 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 59,001

$ 27,122

$ 5,516

$ 80

$ 91,719 Intersegment revenues 1,291

(1,146)

(145)

—

— Total net revenues 60,292

25,976

5,371

80

91,719 Sales and marketing expenses 25,501

17,396

2,370

—

45,267 Other expenses 25,796

10,895

2,660

195

39,546 Operating profit (loss) 8,995

(2,315)

341

(115)

6,906 Other income, net















753 Income from operations before income taxes















7,659







































Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 54,968

$ 24,113

$ 4,714

$ 107

$ 83,902 Intersegment revenues 124

(42)

(82)

—

— Total net revenues 55,092

24,071

4,632

107

83,902 Sales and marketing expenses 19,748

12,561

1,881

280

34,470 Other expenses 19,461

8,429

2,707

337

30,934 Operating profit (loss) 15,883

3,081

44

(510)

18,498 Other income, net















588 Income from operations before income taxes















19,086

Travelzoo Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP operating expense $ 16,976

$ 13,066

$ 66,737

$ 54,935 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangibles (A) 2

93

48

593 Stock option expenses (B) 339

405

1,447

1,644 Severance-related expenses (C) —

—

395

360 Non-GAAP operating expense 16,635

12,568

64,847

52,338















GAAP operating income 554

4,851

6,906

18,498 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C) 341

498

1,890

2,597 Non-GAAP operating income 895

5,349

8,796

21,095

