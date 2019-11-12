Travelzoo Appoints Julian Rembrandt as General Manager, South East Asia

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, has appointed Julian Rembrandt as General Manager, South East Asia, effective December 9, 2019. Mr. Rembrandt will be based in Travelzoo's Singapore office and will lead Travelzoo's team and business in South East Asia with profit and loss responsibility.

Mr. Rembrandt joins from Secret Escapes, where he is a top performer with a strong track record. Travelzoo's Global CEO, Holger Bartel, commented: "We are excited to welcome Julian. He has a vast network with suppliers in South East Asia. We believe that under Julian's leadership, Travelzoo will see acceleration in growth in the region and globally."

South East Asia, with attractive destinations such as Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, is an important market for Travelzoo. Irresistible travel deals from South East Asia can be promoted to Travelzoo members worldwide, including members in China.

Mr. Rembrandt graduated in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in business from La Trobe University. His previous work experience includes Booking.com, Travelzoo and Secret Escapes.

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the very best deals.

