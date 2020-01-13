Travelzoo Awarded Highest Ranking for Consumer Satisfaction in Germany

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has been awarded the highest possible ranking for consumer satisfaction by the popular German magazine Focus Money, in its annual consumer survey conducted in partnership with market research organization ServiceValue.

Consumers taking part in the survey were asked to rate 253 online platforms across 29 industries according to criteria such as usability of website and app, value for money of products offered and variety of payment methods available. More than 40,000 consumers participated in the survey. Travelzoo received the highest ranking, "BESTNOTE", in the Online Travel Deals Provider category.

"It's fulfilling to see that consumers love the Travelzoo brand so much," said Christian Smart, General Manager of Travelzoo in Germany. "Our global team works around the clock to curate irresistible travel deals for our precious members around the world. We will ride on the momentum and work even harder to inspire more people to live life to the fullest in the fabulous '20s."

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

