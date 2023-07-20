Travelzoo is the Top Choice for Travel Enthusiasts in Germany

BERLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, has won the top spot in the category of "Best Travel Deals Provider" in a nationwide consumer survey in Germany. The win has particular significance given Germany is the third-largest travel market in the world.

The survey was conducted by renowned research institute ServiceValue GmbH in partnership with Die Welt, one of the country's most influential national newspapers.

Casting over 900,000 votes, consumers ranked 2,513 companies across 187 categories, making this one of the most comprehensive consumer-voted surveys in Germany. When asked which brand exhibits the highest quality for travel deals, consumers cast the largest number of votes for Travelzoo, naming it "Product Champion".

Winners in other categories included companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Lufthansa, Rolex, and Amazon.

Travelzoo was also recognized for "high customer value" in a second national survey this month, commissioned by popular broadsheet BILD Zeitung. Consumers cast over 500,000 votes, evaluating 2,198 companies in 138 categories.

