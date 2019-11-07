Travelzoo Provides Update on Project "Asia Pacific 2020"

The objective of project Asia Pacific 2020 is to drive up shareholder value by implementing a successful strategy to achieve profitable growth in Asia Pacific. The project has positioned China as the primary growth driver for Travelzoo in Asia Pacific. The project also set the direction to increase productivity and efficiency for high-cost markets such as Japan and Australia.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Travelzoo

Room 3608, AIA Tower

183 Electric Road

Hong Kong 200023



Media contact:

Kelvin Chong – Hong Kong

+852 3127 8077

kchong@travelzoo.com



Christie McConnell – New York

+1 212 484 4967

cmcconnell@travelzoo.com

SOURCE Travelzoo

Related Links

http://www.travelzoo.com

