Travelzoo Ranked Number 1 for Travel Deals by German National Newspaper Die Welt

BERLIN, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, in 2024 received the highest ranking in the category "travel deal providers" by a large consumer survey commissioned by Die Welt, one of the major newspapers in Germany. The survey evaluated attractiveness of prices as well as trust and reliability in challenging economic times.

German consumers were asked to rate 3,726 companies across 286 industries. Travelzoo was ranked number 1 for the attractiveness of travel deals and its consistent transparency and reliability, even during challenging economic times.

The survey was conducted in partnership with well-known German research institute ServiceValue.

Join the club for travel enthusiasts today: https://travelzoo.com.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Natalia Cwierz – Berlin

+49 178 3358 784

[email protected]

Cat Jordan – London

+44 77 7678 1525

[email protected]

Gabe Saglie – Los Angeles

+1 805 453 1209

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo