Travelzoo Ranked Number 1 for Travel Deals in Focus Money's DEUTSCHLAND TEST

BERLIN, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, has received the highest ranking in the category "travel deal providers" by DEUTSCHLAND TEST, an important market research initiative by Focus Money, one of Germany's most popular magazines.

This recognition follows a comprehensive study which surveyed 336,000 consumers. More than 1,700 companies and brands were ranked by consumers in Germany.

The study aimed to evaluate customer satisfaction by assessing how well companies met or exceeded expectations. Travelzoo achieved the highest possible rating in its category.

"We are very happy to see that consumers trust and love Travelzoo," said Christian Smart, Travelzoo's General Manager, Germany. "Our team works passionately to find the very best travel deals for Travelzoo Members."

