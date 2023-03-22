Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Revenue of $18.6 million , up 36% year-over-year

, up 36% year-over-year In constant currencies, revenue was $19.4 million , up 42% year-over-year

, up 42% year-over-year Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $4.8 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Consolidated revenue was $18.6 million, up 36% from $13.7 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $19.4 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.

The reported net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $2.5 million for Q4 2022. At the consolidated level, including minority interests, the reported net income from continuing operations was $2.5 million. EPS from continuing operations was $0.20, compared to EPS of ($0.27) in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.8 million. The calculation of non-GAAP operating profit excludes impairment of intangible assets ($200,000), amortization of intangibles ($453,000), stock option expenses ($348,000) and severance-related expenses ($200,000). GAAP operating profit was $3.6 million. See section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"Revenue growth accelerated in both North America and in Europe, leading to much stronger earnings," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "As the recovery from the pandemic continues, we will leverage Travelzoo's global reach and trusted brand to further improve earnings in future periods."

"With more than 30 million members, 7 million mobile app users, and 4 million social media followers, Travelzoo is loved by travel enthusiasts who are affluent, active and open to new experiences."

Cash Position

As of December 31, 2022, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $19.4 million. Net cash used in operations was $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Cash was used primarily in connection with a decrease of merchant payables by $6.3 million.

Reserve

Reported revenues include a reserve of $1.3 million related to commissions to be earned from vouchers sold. The reserve is booked as contra revenue.

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue increased 53% year-over-year to $13.1 million. Operating profit for Q4 2022 was $3.7 million, or 29% of revenue, compared to an operating loss of $2.1 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $4.7 million. At constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 23% year-over-year. Operating profit for Q4 2022 was $42,000, compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club

On January 13, 2020, Travelzoo acquired 60% of Jack's Flight Club, a membership subscription service. Jack's Flight Club revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $855,000. During Q4 2022, premium subscribers increased 27%. Revenue from increases in subscribers is reported with a lag because we recognize revenue from subscriptions monthly pro rata over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating profit for Q4 2022 was $220,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $292,000 in the prior-year period. After consolidation with Travelzoo, Jack's Flight Club's net loss was $102,000, with $61,000 attributable to Travelzoo as a result of recording $200,000 of intangible assets impairment and $216,000 of amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition.

Licensing

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue is booked with a lag of one quarter. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q4 2022. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers

As of December 31, 2022, we had 30.4 million members worldwide. In North America, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 16.3 million as of December 31, 2022, down 4% from December 31, 2021. In Europe, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 9.0 million as of December 31, 2022, up 8% from December 31, 2021. Jack's Flight Club had 1.9 million subscribers as of December 31, 2022, up 8% from December 31, 2021.

Discontinued Operations

As announced in a press release on March 10, 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations since March 31, 2020. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.1 million in Q4 2022, compared to an income tax benefit of $333,000 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangibles, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Looking Ahead

For Q1 2023, we currently expect higher revenue and profitability. During the pandemic, we have been able to lower our fixed costs. We believe we can keep our fixed costs relatively low in the foreseeable future.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results today at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call

access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo, Top 20, and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues $ 18,608

$ 13,661

$ 70,599

$ 62,712 Cost of revenues 2,684

2,856

10,003

11,388 Gross profit 15,924

10,805

60,596

51,324 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 7,499

8,455

33,072

30,294 Product development 673

538

2,064

2,590 General and administrative 4,168

5,573

17,903

19,753 Total operating expenses 12,340

14,566

53,039

52,637 Operating income (loss) 3,584

(3,761)

7,557

(1,313) Other income (loss), net (53)

144

2,401

4,006 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 3,531

(3,617)

9,958

2,693 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,057

(333)

3,270

1,778 Income (loss) from continuing operations 2,474

(3,284)

6,688

915 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (63)

(8)

(59)

(13) Net income (loss) 2,411

(3,292)

6,629

902 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (41)

(8)

(5)

(9) Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo $ 2,452

$ (3,284)

$ 6,634

$ 911















Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations $ 2,515

$ (3,276)

$ 6,693

$ 924 Net loss attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations $ (63)

$ (8)

$ (59)

$ (13)















Income (loss) per share—basic













Continuing operations $ 0.20

$ (0.27)

$ 0.54

$ 0.08 Discontinued operations $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income (loss) per share—basic $ 0.20

$ (0.27)

$ 0.54

$ 0.08















Income (loss) per share—diluted













Continuing operations $ 0.20

$ (0.27)

$ 0.53

$ 0.07 Discontinued operations $ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ 0.20

$ (0.27)

$ 0.53

$ 0.07 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic 12,425

12,050

12,372

11,646 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic 12,425

12,050

12,372

11,646 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted 12,487

12,050

12,561

12,991 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted 12,425

12,050

12,372

11,646

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,693

$ 43,815 Accounts receivable, net 13,820

14,871 Prepaid income taxes 1,778

3,325 Prepaid expenses and other 1,289

1,891 Prepaid expenses—related party —

1,150 Assets from discontinued operations 11

71 Total current assets 35,591

65,123 Deposits and other 5,094

6,784 Deferred tax assets 3,222

3,949 Restricted cash 675

1,142 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,440

7,700 Property and equipment, net 657

659 Intangible assets, net 3,651

3,426 Goodwill 10,944

10,944 Total assets $ 67,274

$ 99,727 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,271

$ 3,411 Merchant payables 32,574

68,678 Accrued expenses and other 5,049

10,212 Deferred revenue 2,216

1,733 Operating lease liabilities 2,972

3,180 Income tax payable —

185 Liabilities from discontinued operations 452

485 Total current liabilities 47,534

87,884 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,326

9,111 Other long-term liabilities 2,563

2,364 Total liabilities 58,423

99,359 Non-controlling interest 4,595

4,600 Common stock 165

126 Treasury stock (at cost) (7,130)

(5,488) Additional paid-in capital 23,274

4,415 Tax indemnification (9,537)

— Note receivable from shareholder (4,753)

— Retained earnings 7,142

508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,905)

(3,793) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 4,256

(4,232) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 67,274

$ 99,727

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 2,411

$ (3,292)

$ 6,629

$ 902 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 537

412

2,189

1,820 Stock-based compensation 349

960

1,805

3,748 Deferred income tax 73

(260)

774

813 Loss on long-lived assets 9

—

47

— Impairment of intangible assets 200

—

200

— Gain on sale of equity investment in WeGo —

—

(196)

— Gain on PPP notes payable forgiveness —

—

—

(3,588) Net foreign currency effects 198

(73)

232

(373) Provision for (reversal of) reserves on accounts receivable and other reserves (965)

2,150

(4,367)

425 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (1,223)

(5,887)

1,317

(9,735) Prepaid income taxes 1,098

(451)

1,452

(2,458) Prepaid expenses and other 1,586

1,381

1,627

(8,092) Accounts payable 500

(8,335)

902

(3,311) Merchant payables (6,334)

(4,307)

(35,228)

12,179 Accrued expenses and other (649)

773

(496)

321 Income tax payable 24

125

(162)

(138) Other liabilities (86)

(562)

154

(596) Net cash used in operating activities (2,272)

(17,366)

(23,121)

(8,083) Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of intangible assets —

—

(1,049)

— Proceeds from sale of equity investment in WeGo —

—

196

— Purchases of property and equipment (226)

(5)

(462)

(29) Proceeds from repayment of note receivable —

133

—

133 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (226)

128

(1,315)

104 Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase of common stock (472)

(3,905)

(1,642)

(5,488) Payment of promissory notes —

—

—

(110) Proceeds from short swing settlement —

—

46

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,006

—

1,006

— Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (13)

(136)

1,872

(5,560) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 521

(4,041)

1,282

(11,158) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 810

(133)

(2,457)

(259) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,167)

(21,412)

(25,611)

(19,396) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 20,545

66,401

44,989

64,385 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 19,378

$ 44,989

$ 19,378

$ 44,989

Travelzoo Segment Information from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2022 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

Elimination

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 12,928

$ 4,825

$ 855

$ —

$ 18,608 Intersegment revenue 162

(162)

—

—

— Total net revenues 13,090

4,663

855

—

18,608 Operating income (loss) $ 3,738

$ 42

$ (196)

$ —

$ 3,584



















Three months ended December 31, 2021 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

Elimination

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 8,678

$ 4,180

$ 803

$ —

$ 13,661 Intersegment revenue (99)

99

—

—

— Total net revenues 8,579

4,279

803

—

13,661 Operating income (loss) $ (2,104)

$ (1,674)

$ 17

$ —

$ (3,761)



















Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

Elimination

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 47,054

$ 20,068

$ 3,477

$ —

$ 70,599 Intersegment revenue 613

(613)

—

—

— Total net revenues 47,667

19,455

3,477

—

70,599 Operating income (loss) $ 9,360

$ (1,803)

$ —

$ —

$ 7,557



















Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

Elimination

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 41,683

$ 17,683

$ 3,346

$ —

$ 62,712 Intersegment revenue 363

(363)

—

—

— Total net revenues 42,046

17,320

3,346

—

62,712 Operating income (loss) $ 550

$ (1,997)

$ 134

$ —

$ (1,313)

Travelzoo Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP operating expense $ 12,340

$ 14,566

$ 53,039

$ 52,637 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Impairment of intangibles (A) 200

—

200

— Amortization of intangibles (B) 453

275

1,771

1,108 Stock option expenses (C) 349

960

1,805

3,748 Severance-related expenses (D) 200

87

336

580 Non-GAAP operating expense 11,138

13,244

48,927

47,201















GAAP operating income (loss) 3,584

(3,761)

7,557

(1,313) Non-GAAP adjustments (A through D) 1,202

1,322

4,112

5,436 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 4,786

(2,439)

11,669

4,123

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo