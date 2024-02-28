Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Revenue of $21.1 million , up 14% year-over-year

, up 14% year-over-year Consolidated operating profit of $4.5 million

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $5.2 million

Cash flow from operations of $1.4 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Consolidated revenue was $21.1 million, up 14% from $18.6 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $20.8 million, up 12% year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.

Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $3.7 million for Q4 2023, or $0.27 per share, compared with $0.20 in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $3.3 million for Q4 2023, or $0.24 per share, compared with $0.20 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $5.2 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.4 million) and stock option expenses ($0.4 million). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"Q4 concluded a strong year for Travelzoo, with each quarter achieving year-over-year revenue growth, profitability and positive cash flow from operations," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more exclusive offers for members. It is in times of large increases in travel prices that Travelzoo is most valuable for consumers. Travelzoo members enjoy high quality travel experiences that represent outstanding value."

"With more than 30 million members, 8 million mobile app users, and 5 million social media followers, Travelzoo is loved by travel enthusiasts who are affluent, active, and open to new experiences."

Cash Position

As of December 31, 2023, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $16.4 million. Net cash provided by operations was $1.4 million.

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $13.8 million. Operating profit for Q4 2023 was $4.0 million, or 29% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $4.2 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $6.3 million. In constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 27% year-over-year. Operating profit for Q4 2023 was $832,000, or 13% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $42,000 in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club

Jack's Flight Club business segment revenue, which is impacted by the accounting for an intragroup marketing agreement, increased 11% year-over-year to $949,000. Revenue from unaffiliated customers increased 29% year-over-year to $1.1 million. Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. The number of premium subscribers increased 21% year-over-year. Revenue from subscriptions is recognized monthly pro rata over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating loss for Q4 2023 was $61,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $220,000 in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating loss excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.2 million) related to the acquisition of Travelzoo's ownership interest in Jack's Flight Club in 2020. The Q4 2023 operating loss was caused by marketing expenses in connection with growth in members.

New Initiatives

New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $155,000. Operating loss for Q4 2023 was $104,000.

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $23,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q4 2023. Travelzoo recorded $9,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q4 2023. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers

As of December 31, 2023, we were 31.1 million members worldwide, up from 30.4 million as of December 31, 2022. In North America, Travelzoo had 16.2 million unduplicated members as of December 31, 2023, consistent with December 31, 2022. In Europe, Travelzoo had 9.2 million unduplicated members as of December 31, 2023, up from 9.0 million as of December 31, 2022. Jack's Flight Club had 2.4 million subscribers as of December 31, 2023, up from 1.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Discontinued Operations

In March 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Income Taxes

A provision of $1.6 million for income taxes was recorded for Q4 2023, compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million in the prior-year period. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its actual tax liability for Q4 2023.

Looking Ahead

For Q1 2024, we expect continued growth in revenue, albeit at a smaller pace than 2023. We expect higher cash flow from operations and higher profitability. In December 2023, we announced the introduction of a membership fee for Travelzoo beginning January 1, 2024. Existing members as of December 31, 2023, are exempt from the fee during 2024. Therefore, we do not anticipate to generate membership fee revenue from existing members before 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangible and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2023 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call

access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 21,149

$ 18,608

$ 84,477

$ 70,599 Cost of revenues 2,698

2,684

10,934

10,003 Gross profit 18,451

15,924

73,543

60,596 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 8,496

7,499

37,774

33,072 Product development 580

673

2,113

2,064 General and administrative 4,896

4,168

18,084

17,903 Total operating expenses 13,972

12,340

57,971

53,039 Operating income 4,479

3,584

15,572

7,557 Other income (expense), net 398

(53)

1,541

2,401 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 4,877

3,531

17,113

9,958 Income tax expense 1,618

1,057

5,105

3,270 Income from continuing operations 3,259

2,474

12,008

6,688 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 465

(63)

460

(59) Net income 3,724

2,411

12,468

6,629 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 5

(41)

102

(5) Net income attributable to Travelzoo $ 3,719

$ 2,452

$ 12,366

$ 6,634















Net income attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations $ 3,254

$ 2,515

$ 11,906

$ 6,693 Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations $ 465

$ (63)

$ 460

$ (59)















Income per share—basic













Continuing operations $ 0.24

$ 0.20

$ 0.80

$ 0.54 Discontinued operations $ 0.03

$ —

$ 0.03

$ — Net income per share—basic $ 0.27

$ 0.20

$ 0.83

$ 0.54















Income per share—diluted













Continuing operations $ 0.24

$ 0.20

$ 0.80

$ 0.53 Discontinued operations $ 0.03

$ —

$ 0.03

$ — Net income per share—diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.20

$ 0.83

$ 0.53 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic 13,873

12,425

14,897

12,372 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic 13,873

12,425

14,897

12,372 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted 13,946

12,487

14,964

12,561 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted 13,946

12,487

14,964

12,561

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,713

$ 18,693 Accounts receivable, net 12,965

13,820 Prepaid income taxes 629

1,778 Prepaid expenses and other 1,460

1,289 Assets from discontinued operations 1

11 Total current assets 30,768

35,591 Deposits and other 1,115

5,094 Deferred tax assets 3,196

3,222 Restricted cash 675

675 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,015

7,440 Property and equipment, net 578

657 Intangible assets, net 2,091

3,651 Goodwill 10,944

10,944 Total assets $ 55,382

$ 67,274 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,546

$ 4,271 Merchant payables 20,622

32,574 Accrued expenses and other 3,658

5,049 Deferred revenue 2,044

2,216 Income tax payable 766

— Operating lease liabilities 2,530

2,972 Liabilities from discontinued operations 24

452 Total current liabilities 34,190

47,534 Long-term tax liabilities 4,681

1,569 Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,717

8,326 Other long-term liabilities 911

994 Total liabilities 46,499

58,423 Common stock 136

165 Treasury stock (at cost) —

(7,130) Tax indemnification (9,537)

(9,537) Note receivable from shareholder (1,753)

(4,753) Additional paid-in capital 439

23,274 Retained earnings 19,508

7,142 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,607)

(4,905) Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity 4,186

4,256 Non-controlling interest 4,697

4,595 Total stockholder's equity 8,883

8,851 Total liabilities and equity $ 55,382

$ 67,274

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 3,724

$ 2,411

$ 12,468

$ 6,629 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 476

537

1,893

2,189 Stock-based compensation 380

349

1,567

1,805 Deferred income tax 169

73

58

774 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill —

200

—

200 Loss on long-lived assets —

9

10

47 Gain on sale of equity investment in WeGo —

—

—

(196) Net foreign currency effects (115)

198

(62)

232 Reversal of reserves on accounts receivable and other reserves (72)

(965)

(1,016)

(4,367) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (2,231)

(1,223)

1,086

1,317 Prepaid income taxes 61

1,098

1,189

1,452 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 1,603

1,586

3,835

1,627 Accounts payable 1,181

501

(523)

902 Merchant payables (3,338)

(6,334)

(12,095)

(35,228) Accrued expenses and other (1,450)

(649)

(876)

(496) Income tax payable 456

23

749

(162) Other liabilities 547

(86)

2,401

154 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,391

(2,272)

10,684

(23,121) Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from repayment of note receivable 103

—

216

— Purchases of intangible assets —

—

—

(1,049) Proceeds from sale of equity investment in WeGo —

—

—

196 Purchases of property and equipment (38)

(226)

(255)

(462) Net cash (provided by) used in investing activities 65

(226)

(39)

(1,315) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase of common stock (5,016)

(472)

(16,782)

(1,642) Proceeds from short swing settlement —

—

—

46 Proceeds from issuance of common stock



1,006





1,006 Proceeds from note receivable from shareholder 3,000

—

3,000

— Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (69)

(13)

(368)

1,872 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,085)

521

(14,150)

1,282 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 436

810

516

(2,457) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (193)

(1,167)

(2,989)

(25,611) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 16,582

20,545

19,378

44,989 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 16,389

$ 19,378

$ 16,389

$ 19,378

Travelzoo Segment Information from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2023 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 13,534

$ 6,354

$ 1,106

$ 155

$ 21,149 Intersegment revenue (loss) 247

(90)

(157)

—

— Total net revenues 13,781

6,264

949

155

21,149 Operating income (loss) $ 3,970

$ 832

$ (219)

$ (104)

$ 4,479



















Three months ended December 31, 2022 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 12,921

$ 4,825

$ 855

$ 7

$ 18,608 Intersegment revenue (loss) 162

(162)

—

—

— Total net revenues 13,083

4,663

855

7

18,608 Operating income (loss) $ 4,235

$ 42

$ (196)

$ (497)

$ 3,584



















Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 54,837

$ 25,291

$ 4,145

$ 204

$ 84,477 Intersegment revenue (loss) 1,243

(1,270)

27

—

— Total net revenues 56,080

24,021

4,172

204

84,477 Operating income (loss) $ 15,254

$ 1,317

$ (23)

$ (976)

$ 15,572



















Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 Travelzoo

North America

Travelzoo

Europe

Jack's

Flight Club

New

Initiatives

Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 47,029

$ 20,068

$ 3,477

$ 25

$ 70,599 Intersegment revenue (loss) 613

(613)

—

—

— Total net revenues 47,642

19,455

3,477

25

70,599 Operating income (loss) $ 10,348

$ (1,803)

$ —

$ (988)

$ 7,557

Travelzoo Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP operating expense $ 13,972

$ 12,340

$ 57,971

$ 53,039 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Impairment of intangible and goodwill (A) —

200

—

200 Amortization of intangibles (A) 389

453

1,560

1,771 Stock option expenses (B) 380

349

1,566

1,805 Severance-related expenses (C) —

200

56

336 Non-GAAP operating expense 13,203

11,138

54,789

48,927















GAAP operating income 4,479

3,584

15,572

7,557 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C) 769

1,202

3,182

4,112 Non-GAAP operating income 5,248

4,786

18,754

11,669

