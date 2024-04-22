Travelzoo Sets Target of 1,000,000 Pledges for #TravelforTomorrow

NEW YORK and LONDON and TOKYO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Together we can make a difference. On Earth Day 2024, Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, sets an even higher target of 1,000,000 pledges for the #TravelforTomorrow movement.

So far, almost 60,000 individuals have pledged to become conscious travelers.

Actions ranged from supporting local businesses, forgoing single-use plastic, choosing public transportation when possible, choosing off-the-beaten path destinations, and respecting the local culture when traveling.

The idea of #TravelforTomorrow is simple. A traveler makes a personal pledge of what they will do to travel more consciously.

Among the protagonists and influencers who have joined the movement are Freya Air Aspinall, Radhika Bangia, Aman Bhadouria, Michela Bortolozzi, Bianca Coimbra Martins de Aguiar, Christian Delom, Jerome Foster II, Yumika Hoskin, Jin Kurotsubo, Franziska Niehus, Kyne Santos, Dr. Anna Spenceley, and Tomohiro Yamashita.

"Safeguarding the future of travel begins which each of us," said Christina Sindoni Ciocca, Chair of Travelzoo. "We continue to call on travel enthusiasts across the world to pledge."

Learn how to make a personal pledge: http://www.travelfortomorrow.com.

About #TravelforTomorrow

#TravelforTomorrow calls travelers worldwide to make a personal pledge for conscious travel. It could be even a small pledge, such as supporting local businesses, forgoing single-use plastic, choosing public transportation when possible, choosing off-the-beaten path destinations, or respecting the local culture. #TravelforTomorrow is a not-for-profit initiative from Travelzoo.

