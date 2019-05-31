Travelzoo Study Confirms Holiday Travel Boosts Mental Health

Mental wellness is crucial to enjoying life Mental health is a pressing issue, given the busy lifestyles and high stress levels that most people experience in their daily lives. A third of respondents to Travelzoo's survey stated that they feel more stressed than they did last year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "mental health is an integral part of health; indeed, there is no health without mental health", and so a deterioration in mental health reduces a person's ability to interact with other people and to enjoy life.

Wellness breaks help to boost mental health

92% per cent of respondents to Travelzoo's survey believe that mental wellbeing is just as important as physical wellbeing, if not more important. 83% of respondents agree that taking a holiday or short break helps them to feel less stressed, regain higher productivity at work and reidentify their best selves.

Germans lead the way in wellness breaks, with 64% of respondents having previously taken a wellness break, while the USA is at the bottom of the table, with only 10% of American members having taken one. Consequently, 74% of respondents from the USA stated that they feel more stressed than they did last year. All the wellness breaks that German respondents report taking are paying off, with 72% saying that they feel less stressed than they did last year.

Promoting people to act is the key

The fear of having to pay a premium price is the principal barrier that stops people from taking a wellness break, according to the findings of Travelzoo's survey. Most people perceive wellness trips as more expensive than other kinds of holidays and are designed for wealthy people mainly. While close to 70% of respondents are considering taking a wellness break this year, most of them are still planning or searching for the right places to go. Practical wellness travel offers at irresistible prices are therefore exactly what people need to simply pack their suitcases and act on their desire to stay mentally healthy.

"Travelzoo's mission has always been to inspire more people to embrace travel," Sharry Sun, Travelzoo's Global Head of Brand, commented. "But we do not stop at inspiration. We strive to free our members and to assist them in realizing their dreams. Our long-standing partnerships with industry-leading suppliers allow us to hand-pick the right offers that will leave our members feeling rejuvenated and revived, both mentally and physically."

Travelzoo launched its "May is for Me" campaign in the UK and USA, which showcases dedicated collections of perfectly priced wellness deals. From yoga in Nepal and health farms in Portugal to spa days across the UK and the USA, Travelzoo is helping to make wellness travel accessible to all.

Throughout May, Travelzoo also provided its employees around the world with a schedule of activities to maintain their mental and physical wellbeing, such as meditation or mind spa during lunch breaks.

"Our employees are our first audience to inspire and care for," continued Sharry Sun. "Our global team is spread across three continents, but we are a united Travelzoo family. We work hand in hand to inspire and enable our members to enjoy the same healthy and meaningful life as we do."

Want to know how to stay mentally healthy? Visit travelzoo.com to unlock the answer today!

About the Research

The Health and Wellness Survey was completed by 10,736 Travelzoo members in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Spain, the UK and the USA, who responded to an online questionnaire in April 2019.

