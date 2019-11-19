Travelzoo Survey Shows Culinary Culture Feeds Today's Destination Inspiration

Food inspires more people to get off the couch and explore the world Of the 9,000 adults surveyed across nine countries, more than half (53%) of respondents have gone on vacations for food or food-centered activities. Younger people aged 25 to 44 are twice as likely to go on these journeys of culinary discovery than people who are 55 or older. Local cuisines are the most preferred as travelers want to try something new and special (62%) and/or have an authentic experience to explore the local culture (54%).

Italian, Chinese and Japanese are the three most popular cuisines among respondents from all the surveyed countries, while Thai, Vietnamese and Korean food are the top three cuisines that respondents are curious to try in the future.

The Chinese stand out as risk takers and high spenders

Travelzoo's survey shows Chinese consumers are today's most adventurous foodies. A huge number (96%) of Chinese respondents have been on a break or vacation centered around food or culinary experiences, and 70% of them have tried food on vacation that they had never even heard of before. When asked whether they would be willing to try non-traditional foods, such as insects or live animals, Chinese were three times more willing to do so out of curiosity than travelers from other countries.

When abroad, Chinese consumers usually spend US$95 per person, per day, on food—about 80% more than the global average. The use of social media to show off foodie experiences is popular among travelers, and tech-savvy Chinese travelers do this the most, with 94% posting food images on social media. That number is twice as high as that of any other nation in the survey.

Supporting local community on the rise

The survey shows travelers are becoming much more receptive to responsible travel solutions and sustainability concerning food during travel. When asked what they would take into account when dining abroad, 77% said they want their food to have been sourced locally, to help support the local economy and community. Millennials are twice as likely to consider the ethical and sustainable factors around food than older demographics. Almost half (43%) of respondents stated in the survey that supporting local people and local communities gives them a different and valuable experience to be close to the culture of their chosen destination.

Two-thirds of travelers report that they usually conduct intensive research to find the best food and restaurant options. It's clear that curated culinary trips and local dining tips will inspire today's travelers to explore more new destinations.

Sharry Sun, Global Head of Brand at Travelzoo, commented: "Authentic gastronomic experience is a perfect bridge between travelers and the culture and history of the destinations they visit. At Travelzoo, our global team not only curates irresistible travel deals, securing members access to foodie heavens around the world, but also works directly with local restaurants and experience providers to enable members to enjoy local community and culture in a responsible way."

About the Travelzoo Fall Travel Trends Survey

*Travelzoo Travel Trends Surveys are conducted four times a year, in spring, summer, fall and winter. The 2019 Travelzoo Fall Travel Trends Survey was completed by 9,000 people across Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Spain, the UK and the USA, who responded to an online questionnaire used by research agency OnePoll.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contact:

Christie McConnell – New York

+1 212 484 4967

cmcconnell@travelzoo.com

Cat Jordan – London

+44 20 7420 0416

cjordan@travelzoo.com

Kelvin Chong – Hong Kong

+852 3127 8077

kchong@travelzoo.com

SOURCE Travelzoo

Related Links

http://www.travelzoo.com

