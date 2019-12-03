Travelzoo Wins "Best Travel Deal Provider" in Germany for Third Year in a Row

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has been named "Best Travel Deal Provider" in Germany for the third consecutive year. The award is based on results from Germany's most comprehensive consumer satisfaction survey: the Service-Champions.

The Service-Champions survey is conducted annually by Germany's largest customer service consulting agency, ServiceValue GmbH, German national newspaper, DIE WELT, and Goethe-Universität Frankfurt am Main. The goal of this survey is to evaluate companies against the highest standards in the field of customer satisfaction. For 2019, more than 1.7 million opinions of 3,530 companies across 353 industries were collected and analyzed.

Christian Smart, General Manager of Travelzoo in Germany, commented, "We are honored to win this award for the third consecutive year. Our consistently strong track record in publishing the most irresistible deals makes Travelzoo a beloved and trusted brand among members and consumers. Our global team will continue to work around the clock to produce inspirational travel deals that motivate our members to seize opportunities to experience the world and live life to the fullest."

Winners of the 2019 Service-Champions awards in other categories include HP, Facebook, DHL, Lufthansa, Amazon and Bank of Scotland.

Join Travelzoo today to see why we were voted the "best travel deal provider".

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years, we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the very best deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contact:

Verena Keimer – Berlin

+49 30 300 145 577

vkeimer@travelzoo.com

Christie McConnell – New York

+1 212 484 4967

cmcconnell@travelzoo.com

Kelvin Chong – Hong Kong

+852 3127 8077

kchong@travelzoo.com



SOURCE Travelzoo

Related Links

http://www.travelzoo.com

