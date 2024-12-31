Travelzoo Wins British Travel Award, 13 Years in a Row

LONDON, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, has won "Best Travel Website for Travel Deals" for the 13th year in a row at the prestigious British Travel Awards. Travelzoo is one of only a small handful of brands with such a long-standing number of consecutive wins.

Over 1.2 million votes were cast in 2024, making the British Travel Awards the biggest consumer voted awards in the UK.

It was the biggest event of the UK travel awards season. The ceremony pulled out all the stops, with comedian and actor Tom Davis, star of The BBC's King Gary, presenting. James Clarke, Travelzoo's General Manager, UK, accepted the award on behalf of the team.

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

590 Madison Avenue
35th Floor
New York, NY 10022

Media Contacts:

Natalia CwierzBerlin
+49 178 3358 784
[email protected] 

Cat JordanLondon
+44 77 7678 1525
[email protected]

Gabe SaglieLos Angeles
+1 805-453-1209
[email protected]

