Traverse Heights 3rd Graders to take Field Trip to Places featured in Children's Book entitled Good Night Traverse City, and each will take home their own book to keep!

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 25 2023 all 3rd grade students at Traverse Heights Elementary will each receive a free copy of Good Night Traverse City, purchased from Horizon Books (https://www.horizonbooks.com/product/good-night-traverse-city-mandy-toomey). Making connections between the written word and the real world is so important for children as they move from "learning to read" to "reading to learn." So, each student will not only receive their own copy of Good Night, Traverse City by local Traverse City resident Mandy Toomey, but they will get to visit a few of the familiar places featured in the book, including the Mission Point Lighthouse, the Open Space, and the Grand Traverse Pie Company, where they will practice their interpersonal skills placing their own order for you know what--PIE! 

This book will help bridge connections between content and real-world experiences for students. Students are so excited for our students to have this opportunity. Third Graders have spent a year learning about Michigan history and culture. Now they have a chance to really live those concepts out through their own explorations.

A special thank you to the following businesses for helping make this opportunity a reality: 

  • Sander Scott, Full Service Realtor with Key Realty for donating money to cover the cost of the books and the field trip
  • Grand Traverse Pie Company for donating the yummy pies.
  • Horizon Books for providing discounts on the books! 

For More Information, please contact
Jenny Walter, Teacher
Traverse Heights Elementary School –Traverse City Area Public Schools
231-499-1226
[email protected] 

Sander Scott, Full Service Realtor
231-499-0165
[email protected] 

