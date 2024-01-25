Hot breakfast meals to be provided to under-resourced communities via Operation Breakthrough

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, the breakfast company known for its high-protein, whole grain breakfast products, and Travis Kelce, star tight-end of the Kansas City Chiefs and investor in the Kodiak brand have come together to donate 25,000 meals to the children of Kansas City. Through Operation Breakthrough, an afterschool program for under-resourced youth, hundreds of families will receive hot breakfasts, provided by Kodiak and Travis.

Travis Kelce and Kodiak Team Up to Donate 25,000 Meals to Kansas City Youth

"Joining forces with my friends over at Kodiak to fuel the Operation Breakthrough families is a total privilege. Alongside Kodiak, a brand I love, we will be making a meaningful difference in the day-to-day life of hundreds of Kansas City kids, and I couldn't be more excited to make this happen," shared Travis.

Travis Kelce invested in Kodiak in 2022. The tight end is not only a fan of the products, but also resonates with Kodiak's mission to fuel an active lifestyle and inspire more nutritious eating. Together, both Kelce and Kodiak are committed to getting kids up and outside to pursue adventure, starting with a hearty breakfast packed with protein and 100% whole grains.

"We are thrilled to work with Travis and an organization that is near and dear to his heart," said Val Oswalt, CEO of Kodiak. "By providing nutritious breakfasts we are giving kids what they need to be set up for success, and ultimately pave the way for healthier futures."

Operation Breakthrough is a nationally accredited, not-for-profit corporation that acts as a resource for parents in Kansas City, offering quality childcare, educational after-school programs, health services and more to those in need. Travis Kelce has worked closely with Operation Break on initiatives such as the creation of the Ignition Lab powered by Eighty-Seven & Running.

The children of Operation Breakthrough will receive meals and products such as Kodiak's classic Power Cakes, a range of both Oatmeal and Flapjack Power Cups, Breakfast and Granola Bars and more, all made with 100% whole grains and packed with protein. For more information visit KodiakCakes.com or follow the brand on social @kodiakcakes.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For forty years Kodiak has crafted breakfasts with no GMOs, no preservatives, or anything artificial, with great taste and honest ingredients. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

About Eighty-Seven & Running

Eighty-Seven & Running helps underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills. Founded in 2015 by Travis Kelce, the foundation has remained dedicated to providing resources and enrichment opportunities for youth and their communities through fundraising, athletic programs, mentoring, and outreach initiatives. For more information about 87 & Running, please visit www.87running.org or follow on Instagram @87running.

About Operation Breakthrough

Operation Breakthrough is a nationally accredited, not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to provide a safe, loving, and educational environment for children in poverty and to empower their families through advocacy, emergency aid, and education.

