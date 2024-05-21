LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenWTR, a pioneer in the beverage industry renowned for its premium vapor distilled alkaline water, and Travis Kelce, 3-time Super Bowl champion, have joined forces to unveil an exciting new national campaign titled "Find Yours." This groundbreaking initiative is a lifestyle and a movement that celebrates the unique essence of every individual. At its core, "Find Yours" embodies the relentless pursuit of personal excellence and the unwavering commitment to discovering what fuels the best version of oneself. Travis Kelce, renowned for his exceptional performance on and off the field, embodies the spirit of "Find Yours." His journey emphasizes the importance of self-discovery and perseverance in achieving one's goals.

Travis Kelce and ZenWTR® Launch “Find Yours” Campaign

"I'm thrilled to partner with ZenWTR to launch the 'Find Yours' campaign," said Travis Kelce. "This isn't just about performance on the field; it's about unlocking your full potential in every aspect of life. 'Find Yours' is about embracing what makes you unique and harnessing that power to become the best version of yourself."

The "Find Yours" movement is rooted in the belief that true greatness lies within everyone. It encourages individuals to explore their passions, values, and aspirations to unlock their personal peak performance. Whether it's through physical fitness, mental resilience, or spiritual well-being, "Find Yours" empowers individuals to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation.

Lance Collins, founder and CEO of ZenWTR, emphasized the significance of the campaign's message, stating, "At ZenWTR, we believe in the transformative power of self-discovery, and partnering with Travis Kelce to launch the 'Find Yours' campaign aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire individuals to live authentically and achieve their full potential. Together, we aim to ignite a movement that celebrates the unique essence of every individual and empowers them to find their path to greatness."

Joining Travis Kelce in championing the "Find Yours" movement are a diverse array of ambassadors, including 2x World Surf Champion Kelia Moniz, Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby, #10 NFL Draft Pick and Minnesota Vikings team-member JJ McCarthy, Houston Rockets' Cam Whitmore, and more. Their stories will unfold over the summer, amplifying the campaign's message of self-discovery and empowerment.

Collins expressed enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, "ZenWTR empowers what we all have in us, the desire to achieve, to be great, to be limitless, to have our internal frequency be in perfect harmony. ZenWTR transforms you with every quenching sip. It empowers you to embrace your own journey to find those perfect moments that are all you. This campaign is all about inviting you into ZenWTR and FINDING YOURS."

Watch the new Travis Kelce ZenWTR video here. For more information about the "Find Yours" campaign and how to get involved, visit www.zenwtr.com.

About ZenWTR

ZEN Beverage, LLC, a premium beverage company founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, produces and markets ZenWTR, the ultra-pure, vapor distilled water with a crisp, refreshing taste, and the world's first beverage in a bottle made from 100% Recycled Ocean-Bound plastic. Each flagship ZenWTR bottle is made from up to 5 bottles rescued from at-risk coastal environments preventing them from reaching and polluting the ocean. ZenWTR is also the world's first beverage to be certified plastic negative, meaning they recover and recycle two times more plastic than they produce. ZenWTR is backed by iconic celebrity investors including Khloé Kardashian, Travis Kelce, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, 2 Chainz, Lil Jon, and Kelly Slater. To date, ZenWTR has received numerous awards such as Business Intelligence Group's Sustainable Product of the Year Award, the BIG Award for Green Product of the Year, the SEAL Environmental Initiative Award, the Mindful Award for Water Product of the Year, the Greater Good Award for Water of the Year, The Global Water Drinks Award, and BevNET's Award for Best Packaging Design. Distributed nationwide, ZenWTR is available in preferred sizes such as 1.5L, 1L, 700ml sports cap, and 500ml as well as a new 16oz infinitely recyclable Alumi-Tek® bottle. Find your ZenWTR at leading retailers across the country including Albertsons Companies' banners, Circle K, CVS, Kroger banners, Kwik Trip, Publix, QuikTrip, Sprouts, Terrible's, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market, and more, as well as directly on Amazon and zenwtr.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

ZenWTR® PR Team

Email: Fingerprint Communications/Jessica Meisels

[email protected]

516-316-4201

SOURCE ZenWTR