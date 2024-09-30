Trax powers WestJet's digital transformation with additional mobile and paperless solutions

Trax has proudly provided WestJet Airlines with aircraft maintenance solutions for more than 20 years and has now transitioned the airline to the web-based Trax eMRO product, eMobility apps, and Trax Cloud hosting to boost users' ability to work from anywhere on their mobile devices.

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax, a leading global provider of paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products, announced the successful transition of WestJet Airlines Ltd. to a paperless and mobile fleet maintenance operation, implementing its advanced solutions to support the airline's digital transformation journey.

WestJet, supported by Trax, implemented the web-based eMRO version and multiple eMobility apps – all hosted on the Trax Cloud environment – to improve users' offline working experience and add efficiencies to the airline's workstreams. WestJet also elected to integrate Trax's QuickTurn, TaskControl, and Line Control apps to realize additional benefits. This implementation marks the continued expansion of Trax's customer base that is using its full range of applications and technology services to power a digital approach to aviation maintenance.

Trax's eMRO product is a device-agnostic web-based application that offers a complete maintenance and engineering system with integrated information flow, allowing its users to stay connected from any work location. The enterprise eMRO system is combined with mobile apps to enable users to benefit from maximum mobility while accessing required documentation and electronic data, viewing assigned maintenance tasks, receiving real-time updates on planned and completed work, and tapping into integrated materials modules.

"With the technical aspects managed by Trax Cloud hosting, WestJet can focus on what we do best -- maintaining our fleet, flying, and successfully serving our customer base," said Gandeephan Ganeshalingam, Vice President of Technical Operations at WestJet. "The implementation of additional Trax solutions will enable us to stay focused on quality and compliance while further modernizing our operation. We're grateful for the continued partnership and look forward to our digital future with Trax."

"Trax has partnered with WestJet since 2004, and we are honored to help the airline move to paperless maintenance and engineering with additional solutions. We are proud to be part of advancing our customers' operations through further use of our products," said Omar Santos, Vice President at Trax. "Trax congratulates WestJet on their efforts to achieve a successful digital transformation."

About Trax

Trax is the premier provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the global aviation market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR). Trax products support digital signatures, paperless working, including workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, biometric security, offline capability for its suite of mobile apps, web-based applications, and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information. Through its eMRO and eMobility products, Trax provides comprehensive software solutions designed to manage all aspects of aircraft maintenance. Additional information can be found at trax.aero.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries. Additional information can be found at westjet.com.

