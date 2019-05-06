TRAXENS Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Revolutionising the Ocean Freight Industry with Its IoT- and Big Data-powered Container Monitoring Solution

"Traxens collaborates with real-world transportation participants to design, develop, test, and deploy new potential solutions, thereby tailoring its offering to individual supply chains. Unlike typical technology product companies that develop and sell a product, Traxens' process for developing business solutions is more flexible and customer centric," said Suriya Anjumohan, Industry Analyst. "Traxens makes containers 'smart' so that they can communicate their locations, sense environmental factors, and present real-time data to facilitate real-time visibility."

Traxens has developed its ability to identify challenges and address the need for unique solutions by combining key technologies, such as a mesh radio network, cloud platform, and IoT-powered sensors with a collaborative, cost/benefit sharing business model. Through strategic partnerships, it creates technology programs, initiates proofs of concept, and plans for commercialisation, pending successful testing. It has also worked with its shipping partners to develop a support program called Traxens Champions, wherein it assists its customers in deploying intelligent solutions in their fleets.

Traxens has already achieved mass deployment of its digitalised containers, supported by CMA CGM and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). By the end of 2019/early 2020, it is expected to have equipped approximately over 100,000 smart containers worldwide. It was the first to deploy a door-to-door platform that allowed multi-modal transportation companies to transform their supply chains digitally. Significantly, Traxens' solutions help customers reduce the shipping cost per container per voyage as well as lower cargo loss, packaging costs, goods damage, theft, pilferage, tampering, fraud, and counterfeiting—annually saving customers billions of euros.

"The data presented by Traxens enables a multitude of supply chain efficiencies that allow customers to enhance their client satisfaction, expedite customs clearance, ensure process compliance, and negotiate better insurance and financing agreements. Furthermore, it gives customers and partners the flexibility to develop value-added services such as CO 2 emissions monitoring, container terminal handling and congestion monitoring, reefer cold chain monitoring, insurance products, and financing," noted Suriya Anjumohan. "Its partnerships, customer-centricity, and use of advanced technologies are expected to future-proof the company and expedite its overall growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About TRAXENS

Traxens generates, collects, consolidates, enriches and transforms logistics asset data into actionable insight. The company's breakthrough Internet-of-Big-Things technology provides comprehensive, real-time information for managing logistics assets anywhere in the world. Traxens' solutions digitally transform multi-modal supply chains, enabling customers to reduce costs, optimize investments, comply with environmental regulations and deliver premium services to their customers.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

