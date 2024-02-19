Trax's eMRO and TraxDoc solutions selected by Singapore Airlines

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax, a leading global provider of paperless aviation maintenance and engineering software products, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Singapore Airlines (SIA) to provide its eMRO and TraxDoc solutions to support SIA's evolving digital documentation needs.

SIA determined the Trax products fulfill SIA's requirements for generating maintenance work instructions and related technical documentation through a comprehensive enterprise solution. SIA will use Trax's eMRO to streamline the process of authoring, approving, and packaging maintenance tasks. The addition of the TraxDoc solution will afford complementary benefits by importing OEM and other content, enabling the automated creation of digital task cards and relevant data without the need to manage additional databases.

"Trax is honored to provide the advanced technological software solutions that aid SIA in its digital transformation of its technical documentation requirements," said Jose Almeida, Trax's President. "This agreement further accelerates our growth in Asia-Pacific and more strongly positions us to support other airlines in the region who are considering replacing their legacy maintenance systems with commercially available off-the-shelf cloud and mobile software solutions like Trax."

About Trax: Trax is the premier provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the global aviation market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. Trax products support digital signatures, paperless working, including workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, biometric security, offline capability for its suite of mobile apps, web-based applications, and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information. Through its eMRO and eMobility products, Trax provides comprehensive software solutions designed to manage all aspects of aircraft maintenance. For more information, visit https://trax.aero/.

Contact: Maureen Coletta

Phone: +1-305-662-7400 X630

Email: [email protected]

This press release contains certain statements relating to potential future activities, opportunities and conditions related to the Trax business and Trax's digital services and contractual activities generally, including potential for future growth in the Asia-Pacific region and Trax's position in the region. Such statements are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which reflect management's expectations about future conditions. Forward looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and the anticipated benefits may not be realized. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond Trax's control. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SOURCE Trax