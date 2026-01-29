TRC to Showcase Practical, Integrated Grid Solutions for a New Utility Reality at DISTRIBUTECH 2026

TRC will provide actionable strategies that solve urgent challenges facing the utility industry

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies, will highlight how utilities are moving beyond incremental fixes toward more integrated, operationally grounded grid solutions at DISTRIBUTECH 2026 in San Diego, Feb. 2-5.

Electric utilities are confronting a convergence of pressures that is reshaping how the industry plans, builds and operates the grid - from skyrocketing demand growth, tightening infrastructure constraints, rising resiliency risks to increasing pressure to deliver affordable power. These forces are pushing existing systems to their limits and exposing challenges that can't be addressed through incremental changes or traditional planning approaches alone.

At the same time, this moment represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to move beyond stopgap fixes and redesign the grid with greater intention, creating a more flexible, resilient and integrated system capable of supporting economic growth, decarbonization and evolving customer expectations. TRC will share practical solutions to help attendees turn that future into reality today.

"The challenge isn't whether utilities are investing, it's whether those investments are coordinated, informed and resilient to uncertainty," said Dr. Matt Green, TRC's Senior Vice President of Integrated Planning & Advisory. "As the grid becomes more dynamic, digital and interconnected, successful outcomes depend on approaches that reflect how the system actually operates. That's what we will showcase at DTECH this year."

TRC and its deep bench of industry-leading experts will have prominent roles across the conference sharing practical solutions for moving beyond short-term fixes to durable, system-wide solutions – all based on TRC's successful work as an indispensable partner to so many utilities in the U.S. and globally.

In its booth on the Expo Floor (booth # 3445/3549), TRC will highlight how Intelligent Grid Solutions are helping utilities connect planning, operations and the field. This includes practical advancements toward the Control Room of the Future.

In the TRC booth, Dr. Matt Green will share insights from his forthcoming publication, "The Grid Transformation Playbook: Seven Strategies for Achieving Resiliency, Reliability and Sustainability at Lower Costs and Increased Customer Value." The seven strategies provide a roadmap for utilities to modernize grid operations and thrive in the new era of energy demand.

TRC will host a two seminars including, "From EVs to Everything: A Framework for Beneficial Electrification the Grid Can't Wait For," presented by TRC's Maddie Emerson, Bidgely's Abhay Gupta and OGE's Ryan Jones and "Oklahoma Gas and Electric's Mobile and Stationary Energy Storage Strategy Advancement through Self-Managed Pilot Deployment, Research and Testing," featuring presented by TRC's Mark Evlyn and Michael D'Ambrose, OGE's Hermes Arevalo and OPPD's Aaron Smith.

Stop by our Innovation Zone where TRC will demonstrate applied use cases that show how improved data and analytics support grid performance today. These include Lemur Mobile Field Mapping and visual intelligence solutions that rapidly capture accurate, field-level asset data, improving safety, productivity and system awareness.

TRC will host a panel titled, "Integrated Control, Flexible Grid: Modernizing for Tomorrow's Demands," which will explore how unifying ADMS, DERMS, AMI and Protection & Control helps utilities increase capacity, strengthen resilience, and operate with greater visibility and coordination. The panel will feature Miki Deric of TRC, Quinn Nakayama of PG&E, Michael Brown of NV Energy and Emmett Romine of Excel Energy.

TRC invites utility leaders, engineers and planners to visit the booth or schedule a meeting during DISTRIBUTECH 2026 to discuss how we can help you build a more flexible, resilient and integrated grid. To learn more or request a meeting, visit: www.trccompanies.com/events/distributech-2026.

