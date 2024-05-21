Treasure Island Resort & Casino Hosts Minnesota Timberwolves Playoff Watch Parties Featuring Local Media Personalities and Playoff Ticket Giveaways

WELCH, Minn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in 20 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves have advanced to the Western Conference Finals where the team will take on the Dallas Mavericks. To celebrate, Treasure Island Resort & Casino, the exclusive casino partner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, is thrilled to announce four watch parties at the resort's Parlay as the Wolves continue their remarkable run.

The free watch parties will be hosted during the following games:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 22 , 7:30pm

, Game 3: Sunday, May 26 , 7:00pm

, Game 4: Tuesday, May 28 , 7:30pm

, Game 7: Monday, June 3 *, 7:30pm

* If necessary

Fans have witnessed remarkable performances and unforgettable moments from their hometown team, and now they have a chance to gather and celebrate together. Come be part of the playoff excitement with fellow Timberwolves fans!

Treasure Island Resort & Casino Timberwolves watch parties will include:

Free food and drink specials

Timberwolves playoff ticket giveaways

Timberwolves playoff merchandise and Treasure Island Resort & Casino giveaways

giveaways Appearances from Timberwolves alumni and other personnel

Appearances from local media personalities

A partner of the Timberwolves for over 20 years, Treasure Island is committed to providing a premier experience for all guests. In addition to the watch parties, guests can enjoy a world-class gaming floor, luxurious accommodations, and a wide array of dining choices from casual to fine dining. Additionally, Treasure Island features an outdoor concert venue, a marina, and a family-friendly water park.

Don't miss out on this chance to support the Minnesota Timberwolves as they battle their way through the playoffs. For more information, visit http://ticasino.com.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1994, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed $25 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region. Along with being a consistent contributor to the local economy, Treasure Island is the largest employer in Goodhue County.

CONTACT:

Aaron Seehusen

[email protected]

651-385-2733

SOURCE Treasure Island Resort & Casino