Treat Your Pet To A Fresh Pawdicure With The New Dremel PawControl

"Trimming your pets' nails doesn't always have to be stressful or warrant a costly trip to the groomer," says Product Owner Rubie Ruivivar. "With the PawControl, you can give a full nail trim in a matter of minutes. Plus, the nail guard attachment and veterinary-recommended 45-degree paw guide remove the guess-work, even if you have never trimmed your pet's nails before."

Complete with an EZ Twist™ nose cap and a variety of easy-to-change accessories, the PawControl is intended for both first-timers and experienced groomers. Features like the on/off variable speed slide switch allow for precise control during the grooming process, all with the slide of a switch.

For convenience, the PawControl is USB chargeable and has an LED light to indicate battery charging state. Capable of holding its charge for months at a time, the PawControl's Lithium-Ion battery is made to last – ideal for multiple grooming sessions.

"With more people owning pets now than ever before, we understand how important it is to take care of them," says Ruivivar. That's why we're taking do-it-yourself to a new level with the PawControl, allowing anyone to give their pet a quality grooming experience in the comfort of their own home."

The Dremel PawControl is available and can be found online on Amazon and Chewy.com for $49.99 USD. For more information, visit www.shop.dremel.com.

About Dremel

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool in 1934, the Dremel brand has been helping Makers with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any job. From our Dremel rotary tools, Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws to the Dremel Digilab 3D printers and laser cutter, Makers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, ergonomic design, precision and versatility with a wide range of highly engineered accessories, Dremel tools can be used to accomplish numerous applications with a variety of materials.

Today, as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation in Mount Prospect, IL, Dremel celebrates more than 85 years in business and maintains its commitment to innovation and quality. Regardless of what the task may be, the Dremel brand is dedicated to empowering Makers through creativity, precision and project enjoyment.

