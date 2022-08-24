TREAT YOURSELF TO NEW FLAVOR FALL TREATS AT THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® BRAND

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Introduces the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew with new Cream Cap and the Salted Toffee Latte and Ice Blended® Drink for Fall

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, today launched its eagerly awaited fall seasonal menu that invites guests to treat themselves to the indulgent flavors of the autumn season. Celebrating sweet, savory and spicy flavors, the menu features new drinks that include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew with a new Cream Cap experience, the Salted Toffee Ice Blended® Drink, Salted Toffee Latte and the Salted Toffee Cold Brew Latte, along with the return of guest's favorite, the beloved Pumpkin Latte.

"The past few years have been tough on people everywhere and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's new fall menu and flavors invites guests to just take a moment out of their day to indulge with a sweet treat…because why not?" said Nurit Raich, senior director of product innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "We are excited for our guests to enjoy our new drinks and the nostalgic, delicious flavors of fall."

This year also marks the 35th anniversary of The Original Ice Blended® Drink, the beverage that started the frozen drink craze. From August 29 – September 15 every Monday through Thursday, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf invites guests to the Be Happy Hour for $1 off any Ice Blended® Drink from 3pm to close for a special afternoon treat.

The fall menu offerings are available to guests now through October 31st, 2022, and feature:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's signature Cold Brew with Pumpkin and a hint of vanilla bean, finished with the new Cream Cap, a sweetened cold velvety smooth foam.

Salted Toffee Latte and Ice Blended® Drink – New to the fall menu, the salted toffee beverages combines The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's signature espresso with rich, buttery toffee flavor and salty notes with its new Salted Toffee syrup to create a perfectly classic sweet and salty flavor.

Pumpkin Latte & Ice Blended® drink – The fall favorite is back! Reminiscent of the classic fall dessert, these Pumpkin beverages are a delicious blend of authentic pumpkin flavor combined with the warming notes of nutmeg and cinnamon.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® Brand

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

