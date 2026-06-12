Tredence Appoints Tech Industry Veteran Shashank Samant to its Board to Accelerate Hypergrowth and AI Scaling

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, the world's leading AI & Data Science company today announced the appointment of Shashank Samant as an Independent Director on its board. A visionary entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in the technology sector, Shashank has founded and scaled two multi-billion-dollar tech enterprises across more than 20 countries. His diverse expertise across technology, energy, and consumer durables perfectly complements Tredence's cross-industry AI capabilities. He is joining Tredence at a pivotal moment as the company is advancing its mission to bring intelligent, last-mile AI decision systems to the world's largest enterprises.

Shashank Samant

Most recently, he was the CEO and President of GlobalLogic, a digital engineering services company. Under his leadership, the business scaled to a $10 billion acquisition by Hitachi Ltd. He continues to serve as a Board Member for Hitachi Energy and Hitachi Rail.

Samant's board portfolio spans some of the most consequential global corporations, public companies and high-growth technology firms. He currently sits on the software boards of Mercedes-Benz and Hilti Corporation, the public board of Eureka Forbes, and the boards of AI and tech innovators like Turing and Cyderes. Additionally, he serves as a senior advisor to marquee private equity firms- Permira and Apollo Global.

While speaking about Shashank's appointment, Shub Bhowmick, Co-founder and CEO, Tredence, said, "Shashank brings an extraordinary combination of operating credibility and board-level insight to Tredence. He has built global technology businesses from the ground up, guided enterprises through complex transformations, and understands what it takes to win in international markets. We are at an inflection point, and having Shashank alongside us as we scale is a significant advantage. We are delighted to welcome him to our Board."

Samant brings more than an outside perspective to the Tredence board- over the past several months, he has worked closely with the leadership team to explore the company's market opportunity and long-term vision, positioning him as a strategic voice in Tredence's next chapter of growth.

Speaking on his appointment, Shashank Samant said, "Enterprise leaders today aren't just buying technology; they want strategic partners who drive tangible business outcomes. Tredence stands out because they are actively defining a new category centered on last-mile AI execution. They have earned the trust of global brands, with their customer centricity and strong execution skills. I look forward to working with the leadership team to scale this category-defining approach worldwide."

At the heart of Tredence's growth is the conviction that true value of AI lies not in the model, but in the outcome. Founded as an AI-native company, Tredence has spent over a decade building the platforms, solutions, and delivery capabilities that enterprises need, to close the gap between experimentation and scale.

Today, as agentic AI reshapes what is possible, Tredence is at the forefront of shaping a new category- of Agentic Decision Intelligence (ADI), that sits at the intersection of data, AI, and autonomous transformation. With a continued commitment to building innovative platforms, domain-specific solutions, and delivery models designed for large enterprise environments, Tredence is helping global organisations move to outcome-driven transformation.

In recent months, Tredence has expanded its global footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, while continuing to deepen its presence in the US. The company has secured several large enterprise deals, establishing itself as a trusted partner for complex, large-scale transformation programmes. The company's competitive edge lies in a rare combination of speed, domain depth, and the ability to operationalize AI where it matters most- at the last mile of decision-making.

About Tredence:

Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 4,200+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

SOURCE Tredence