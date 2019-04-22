Tree Trimming Program Underway in The Illuminating Company Service Area for 2019

AKRON, Ohio, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illuminating Company, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is conducting tree trimming and other vegetation management work in communities across its northeast Ohio service area as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability. The work helps keep power flowing to customers around the clock by preventing tree-related outages.

Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment can help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages, especially those associated with severe weather. The Illuminating Company will spend $16.2 million in 2019 on vegetation management work along about 2,250 miles of power lines across its northeastern Ohio service area in 2019. The work will be conducted in the following communities:

Ashtabula , Avon , Avon Lake , Beachwood , Brecksville , Broadview Heights , Brook Park , Brooklyn , Chardon , Cleveland , Cleveland Heights , Concord Township , Euclid , Garfield Heights , Highland Heights , Kingsville Township , Lyndhurst , Maple Heights , Moreland Hills , North Kingsville , North Randall , Orange , Parma Heights , Pepper Pike , Richmond Heights , Solon , South Euclid , Strongsville , Thompson Township , University Heights , Warrensville Heights and Willoughby .

"Tree trimming is one of the most significant parts of our annual work to improve service reliability for our customers," said Mark Jones, who was recently named regional president of The Illuminating Company. "As we saw during heavy winds this spring, trees and tree branches falling into power lines are leading causes of outages, causing widespread damage to our equipment. Trimming trees around our lines reduces the number and length of power outages."

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Davey Tree Expert Company, PennLine Services and Townsend Tree Service.

As part of its notification process, The Illuminating Company works with municipalities to inform them of tree trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way also are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

Tree trimming is done on a four-year cycle. The work includes inspecting vegetation near power lines to ensure trees are pruned to preserve the health of the tree, while also maintaining safe clearances. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

The Illuminating Company serves more than 750,000 customers across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties. Follow The Illuminating Company on Twitter @IlluminatingCo and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/IlluminatingCo.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers using bucket trucks to trim trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr.

