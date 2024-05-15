Tree-Trimming Work Underway to Help Prevent or Minimize Power Outages Across Northwest Ohio

Toledo Edison invests $7 million to reinforce the power grid during severe weather

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Edison, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary, is conducting tree trimming and other vegetation management work in communities across northwest Ohio as part of the company's ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability. This year's $7 million tree-trimming program will help keep power flowing to customers by helping to prevent tree-related outages, such as those that can occur during the spring and summer storm season.

A video explaining and demonstrating tree-trimming work can be found on FirstEnergy's YouTube channel.

On the ground, contractors have trimmed trees along more than 100 miles of power lines across Toledo Edison's service area since the beginning of the year. The company is on track to complete an additional 1,850 miles of tree-trimming work by the end of the year. Similar work is performed annually by FirstEnergy transmission companies along high-voltage power lines in the company's service territory.

Pat Mullin, Acting President of FirstEnergy's Ohio Operations: "Trees are a leading cause of power outages, and we complete tree-trimming work each year to prevent tree-related outages during severe weather. This work, paired with the vast upgrades we've made to our local power system over recent years, undoubtedly helps minimize the impact of weather-related outages to keep the power flowing safely and reliably to customers."

Tree trimming is done on a four-year cycle. The work includes inspecting vegetation near power lines to ensure trees are pruned to preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safe clearances. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.

This year, the work is being conducted in the following counties and communities:

Defiance : Ayersville, Defiance and Ney

Ayersville, and Fulton : Fayette , Delta and Lyons

: , and Henry : Holgate , Hamler , McClure and Ridgeville Corners

: , , and Lucas : Oregon and Toledo

: and Sandusky : Clyde , Fremont , Gibsonburg , Helena , Millersville and Woodville

: , , , , Millersville and Wood: Grand Rapids , Lakewood , Northwood , Pemberville , Tontogany and Weston

As part of its notification process, Toledo Edison works with municipalities to inform them of trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way also are notified before vegetation management work is done.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including Arbormetics Solutions, Jaflo Inc., Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Nelson Tree Service Inc. and Penn Line Service.

In the air, helicopters equipped with aerial saws began trimming trees in March to maintain clearances along hard-to-access transmission and distribution corridors throughout Toledo Edison's service area. The aerial saw is typically deployed along transmission and distribution lines in areas that may be environmentally sensitive or inaccessible to bucket trucks and other vehicles. This method typically covers more area in a day than a ground crew might complete in a week. The saw also eliminates the risk of injury to workers using bucket trucks or climbing trees to cut limbs near high-voltage equipment.

Toledo Edison serves nearly 315,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

