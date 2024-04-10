Tree-Trimming Work Underway to Help Prevent or Minimize Power Outages for JCP&L Customers

Work includes trimming along more than 3,400 miles of power lines

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) is trimming trees along more than 3,400 miles of power lines across its 13-county service territory as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability. This comprehensive vegetation management program is designed to help keep power flowing to customers by helping to reduce tree-related outages, such as those that can occur during severe weather.

This year's $32.5 million plan is the first of an annual $1.5 million increase in tree trimming agreed to as part of a settlement with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU). JCP&L will also spend an additional $2.5 million for each of the next five years to further expand the tree-trimming zones along 18 high-priority circuits throughout their central and northern New Jersey service territory. These circuits were identified through historical outage data.

Jim Fakult, President, JCP&L: "Falling trees and branches are the number one cause of power outages for our customers in New Jersey. Our year-round tree-trimming efforts are one of the most effective proactive steps we can take to help ensure safe, reliable and affordable electric service to our customers, especially as we move into the summer storm season."

Completed on a four-year cycle, JCP&L's tree-trimming program includes inspecting vegetation near power lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment. Tree trimming is conducted by certified forestry contractors under the company's direction.

To learn more about JCP&L's vegetation management efforts, visit firstenergycorp.com/trees.

Since January 1, contractors have trimmed trees along more than 638 miles of power lines, with a total of 3,419 miles expected to be completed by year end.

While JCP&L's tree-trimming program is designed to lower the risk of tree-related outages, work is limited to company rights-of-way. In 2023, 86% of tree-related outages in JCP&L's service territory were caused by trees located outside of these rights of way. If you believe a tree poses a risk to power lines, you can report it on JCP&L's website, and company foresters can assess the situation.

JCP&L will trim trees in the following counties and municipalities over the next two months:

Burlington – Chesterfield , Mansfield, New Hanover, North Hanover, Pemberton, Springfield , Wrightstown

– , Mansfield, New Hanover, North Hanover, Pemberton, , Hunterdon – Alexandria , Clinton, Delaware Twp ., East Amwell, Flemington , Frenchtown , Holland Twp., Kingwood, Lebanon , Milford , Readington , Stockton , Tewksbury , West Amwell

– , Clinton, ., East Amwell, , , Twp., Kingwood, , , , , , West Amwell Mercer – East Windsor, Hightstown

– East Windsor, Hightstown Middlesex – Cranbury , Laurence Harbor , Monroe, Old Bridge

– , , Monroe, Monmouth – Aberdeen, Asbury Park , Avon-by-the-Sea , Bradley Beach , Englishtown , Howell , Manalapan , Matawan , Neptune Twp ., Neptune City , Ocean Twp ., Wall

– Aberdeen, , , , , , , , ., , ., Morris – Chatham , Chatham Twp., Chester , Denville , Harding, Long Hill , Madison , Mountain Lakes , Mt. Olive , Parsippany-Troy Hills

– , Chatham Twp., , , Harding, , , , , Parsippany-Troy Hills Ocean – Beachwood, Berkeley, Brick , Island Heights , Jackson , Lakehurst , Lakewood , Manchester , Plumsted, Point Pleasant Boro, South Toms River , Toms River

– Beachwood, Berkeley, , , , , , , Plumsted, Point Pleasant Boro, , Passaic – Ringwood, Wanaque , Wayne

– Ringwood, , Somerset – Bernards, Bernardsville , Bridgewater , Far Hills , Peapack and Gladstone , Warren Twp .

– Bernards, , , , and , . Sussex – Andover , Andover Twp ., Byram , Franklin , Fredon , Frelinghuysen, Green Twp., Stillwater , Walpack

– , ., , , , Frelinghuysen, Green Twp., , Union – Berkeley Heights , Springfield , Summit

– , , Warren – Allamuchy, Blairstown , Hardwick , Hope , Independence, Knowlton, Washington

Crews are also continuing a multi-year effort to identify and remove deteriorated ash trees that have been affected by the Emerald Ash Borer. Nearly 53,000 dead and dying ash trees have been removed in JCP&L's service area, primarily in northern New Jersey, since the initiative began in 2017.

JCP&L works with municipalities to proactively inform them of vegetation management schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to work being performed. To help further decrease tree-related outages, JCP&L's foresters are also working to educate residents who live near company equipment about the importance of properly maintaining trees on their own property.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JCP_L, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers using bucket trucks to trim trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr. A video explaining FirstEnergy's vegetation management techniques can also be found on YouTube.

