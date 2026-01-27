Starwood Hotels and Keyah Real Estate Group bring a playful, design-forward escape to the heart of Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse Hotels—the free-spirited, nostalgia-fueled hospitality brand created by Barry Sternlicht, Chairman of Starwood Hotels—is bringing its signature playful vibes to South Florida. Developed by owner Keyah Real Estate Group, Treehouse Hotel Miami Beach is scheduled to open in early 2029 and will introduce the brand's easygoing, design-forward approach to one of the city's most iconic neighborhoods.

Treehouse Hotel Miami Beach Taking Root Soon

"Treehouse Hotels is about capturing that carefree joy you had as a kid, when every day felt like an adventure, you made friends easily, real or imagined, and anything was possible," says Barry Sternlicht, Chairman of Starwood Hotels. "Miami Beach has that same spirit of community, creativity and fun. Treehouse Hotel Miami Beach will be a place where guests can relax, laugh, and reconnect with that carefree spirit."

The Treehouse story began in London's stylish Marylebone neighborhood in 2019, where the brand quickly earned acclaim for its quirky and not-so-serious approach to hospitality. Since then, the brand has continued to grow, with the award-winning Treehouse Hotel Manchester in the UK and the first U.S. location, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley. Now, Treehouse Hotel Miami Beach—the first resort offering in the portfolio—is set to bring that same playful and great energy to one of Florida's most magnetic coastal destinations, home to both Starwood Hotels and Keyah Real Estate Group.

"As we brought together this historic multi-building project, we knew we needed an equally unique concept and identity for the brand. Barry's vision for Treehouse Hotels complements the characteristics, programming, and design elements that we have created at this project," says Xaver Kriechbaum, President of Keyah Real Estate Group. "This property will be one of Miami's most exciting destinations not only as an iconic hotel, but also as a culinary hub and place to be and be seen."

Treehouse Hotel Miami Beach is a reimagining of two historically significant 1940s-era buildings—the Art Deco Haddon Hall and Campton Apartments—which will be combined with a signature new-build tower topped with an ocean-view rooftop. Designed by award-winning design firm Rottet Studio, the transformation draws inspiration from the Art Deco roots of the original buildings while incorporating elements of Streamline Moderne, Spanish Mediterranean Regionalism, and Miami Modern design.

"We saw an opportunity to do something truly special," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "By reimagining these historic buildings through a modern lens, the property creates an experience that respects Miami Beach's architectural heritage while still feeling fresh, relaxed, and unmistakably Treehouse."

Gavin Crescenzo, Principal at Keyah Real Estate Group, notes, "We are honored to partner with Starwood and Treehouse on this flagship, hospitality-forward property that as locals we all feel brings a boutique, resort-like destination that's currently missing in the Miami Beach market."

Located right in the heart of Miami Beach's historic district and just across the street from a beautiful beachfront stretch, the property's setting is stunning. The interiors lean into Treehouse's signature design language: warm, tactile, and a little bit unexpected. Natural materials, handcrafted details, and layered textures are cozy and quirky without being precious. Many of the hotel's large suites will feature ocean views, reinforcing the connection between city, sea, and sky.

At the center of it all is a lush courtyard, anchored by a pool and surrounded by tropical greenery—an oasis where days stretch out naturally, from morning coffee to lazy afternoons and evenings that turn into impromptu hangouts. Nothing is too polished, nothing feels formal, and that's exactly the point.

The property will feature several dining and lounge experiences, complemented by a rooftop pool that offers an elevated escape above Miami Beach. Reinforcing the idea that feeling good should feel effortless, wellness is also woven into the experience. Alongside fitness offerings, the property will include a dedicated spa and wellness club, serving guests and the local Miami community. And with access to a serviced beach club nearby, Treehouse Hotel Miami Beach blends the ease of a resort with the buzz of an urban escape.

Above all, Treehouse Hotel Miami Beach is designed to feel welcoming, unpretentious, and magical. It's a place for travelers who love great design but don't need it to be too serious, who appreciate Miami's energy but also crave moments of calm. A place to play, unwind, and rediscover a sense of freedom you didn't realize you were missing.

For more information, visit treehousehotels.com .

ABOUT TREEHOUSE HOTELS

Barry Sternlicht, the visionary behind Baccarat and 1 Hotels and Chairman of Starwood Hotels, has reinvented the hotel experience with his newest brand venture, Treehouse Hotels. At Treehouse every detail is imagined through a carefree, nostalgic lens and balanced with a distinctly modern sensibility. With attentive service, locally inspired fun amenities, thoughtful programming, and several food & beverage offerings, Treehouse Hotels are about playfulness and freedom. The first of the brand's portfolio, Treehouse Hotel London opened in November 2019 to widespread acclaim, followed in 2025 by Treehouse Hotel in Manchester, the brand's second UK location, and Silicon Valley, the first U.S. location. Starwood Hotels, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, has announced that it will open its award-winning Treehouse Hotel in Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Miami Beach. For more information, treehousehotels.com

ABOUT STARWOOD HOTELS

Starwood Hotels, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach (Miami) and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge (New York City), West Hollywood (Los Angeles), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the Hanalei Bay (Kauai) flagship property, the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London), Seattle, Melbourne (Australia) and Copenhagen, with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin (Texas), Tokyo, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), San Miguel de Allende (Mexico), and Hudson Valley (NY); Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Rome, Florence, Dubai, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Brickell (Miami), and Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and now includes Manchester (UK) and Silicon Valley (California), with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Miami Beach. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, Starwood Hotels is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. Additional information can be found at starwoodhotels.com .

ABOUT KEYAH REAL ESTATE GROUP

Keyah Real Estate Group is a specialized hospitality developer founded in 2022. With roots in Miami and New York City, the group brings an urban, sustainable, and high-quality approach to hospitality development. Committed to integrating exceptional design and quality into every project, Keyah holds a holistic, interconnected approach that enriches the vibrancy and lifestyle of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.keyahgroup.com

