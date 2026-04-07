TreeServe Appoints Mark Froio as Chief Revenue Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeServe, LLC ("TreeServe") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Froio as Chief Revenue Officer, strengthening the company's executive leadership as it accelerates growth.

Mark Froio brings extensive leadership experience across nationally recognized service organizations, with a strong track record in driving sales transformation, strengthening recurring‑revenue models, and building high‑performing teams. Most recently, Mr. Froio served as President of HomeX Services Group, where he led the development of scalable revenue systems, unified commercial operations, and advanced subscription‑style service offerings designed to strengthen long‑term customer value.

Before joining HomeX, Mr. Froio held senior leadership roles at Terminix International and Anticimex, where he oversaw large multi‑state operations, drove consistent top‑line growth, and improved performance in both residential and commercial parts of the business.

"Mark brings thoughtful, high‑impact leadership and a proven track record of driving meaningful growth across large service organizations," said Cheri Michaels, CEO of TreeServe. "His experience will play a vital role in strengthening TreeServe's revenue strategy and guiding the Company through its next phase of expansion. We are delighted to welcome him to our executive team to support our ambition of building the premier tree care platform in the industry."

A respected, people‑centered leader, Froio is known for his commitment to talent development and operational excellence. He has consistently built modern, scalable sales organizations and predictable revenue engines and will apply this expertise at TreeServe to elevate sales effectiveness across our partner network while accelerating the development of a cohesive revenue engine.

Mark Froio expressed enthusiasm about his new role at TreeServe, stating, "I'm honored to join TreeServe and help advance its vision and growth initiatives. With the team's strong foundation and momentum, I'm excited to contribute to scaling the business and delivering meaningful value to our customers."

About TreeServe's Vision

Our strength begins with our people; the dedicated professionals and partner teams whose expertise and commitment elevate the tree care industry every day. Their work fuels our growth, strengthens our foundation, and ensures we consistently deliver exceptional service. TreeServe is building a resilient partner network. Together, we are building a premier tree care platform that elevates industry standards and delivers lasting value to the communities we serve.

About TreeServe

TreeServe was created in 2025 as a platform in the tree care services sector with the backing of Soundcore Capital Partners. The platform now operates four leading tree care service providers specializing in tree trimming and pruning, tree and stump removal, plant and shrub healthcare, and emergency and storm services. TreeServe is focused on high growth MSAs across the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest United States. For more information, please visit www.calltreeserve.com or contact us at (904) 426-5502 , [email protected].

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 113 acquisitions across 14 platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Olt

[email protected]

(212) 812-1432

SOURCE TreeServe