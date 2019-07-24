WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Trek-Recalls-Kickster-Bikes-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Trek Kickster

Hazard: The steer tube clamp on the bike can break, posing a fall hazard to children.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes away from children and take it to a Trek retailer for a free repair.

Consumer Contact:

Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.trekbikes.com and click on Safety & Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 11,560 (In addition, 1,800 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2013 through 2019 Trek Kicksters. The bikes are made for toddlers who are learning how to ride a two wheeler. The Kicksters do not have pedals so children can focus on balancing. They come in black, blue, red and pink and "TREK" is written on the crossbar

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 11 reports of broken steer tube clamps, including one injury with minor scrapes and bruising

Sold At: Independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at www.trekbikes.com and other online retailers from August 2012 through April 2019 for about $170.

Importer: Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wis.

Distributor: Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wis.

Manufacturer: Lee Chi Enterprises Co., of Taiwan

Manufactured in: Taiwan

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70515r-eng.php



This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Recall Number: 19-173

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

