Trella Health Announces Kathy Ford as Chief Product Officer, Advancing Ongoing Product Innovation and Expansion Initiatives

Following an extensive nationwide search, Trella Health proudly appoints its new Chief Product Officer

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trella Health, the leading provider of market intelligence and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) solutions to the post-acute care industry, is excited to announce the addition of Kathy Ford to its executive leadership team as Chief Product Officer. Reporting directly to the CEO, Kathy will lead Trella's ongoing product innovation and expansion strategies.

"When I think about Trella Health's mission, vision, and values, I believe Kathy aligns perfectly, "Scott Tapp, CEO of Trella Health, expressed. "As we enhance Trella's data insights offerings — recently adding over 6.1 billion additional claims — we are also investing in and expanding capabilities with interoperability, workflows, and AI. Her innovative mindset, extensive experience in these areas, and dedication to improving healthcare outcomes make her ideally suited to guide our product initiatives forward."

"I am excited to capitalize on Trella Health's impressive traction and growth."

Kathy is a long-time healthcare technology innovator and has led commercialization efforts for hundreds of clinically impactful solutions across the care continuum over the last 30 years. She most recently served as the Chief Product and Strategy Officer of Project Ronin.

As Trella Health's Chief Product Officer, Kathy will spearhead the strategic vision and execution of product development initiatives, leveraging her extensive experience in healthcare technology leadership. Kathy will drive the evolution of Trella's data insights and workflow solutions, ensuring alignment with market demands and customer needs. With a focus on customer-centricity, Kathy will champion enhancing user experiences and continuously improving product offerings. Her appointment underscores Trella Health's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower healthcare organizations to achieve more innovative growth and healthier outcomes.

"Healthcare holds a significant place in my career journey," stated Kathy. "Witnessing a loved one's experience navigating post-acute facilities due to serious chronic conditions has highlighted the importance of seamless care. I've observed the challenges of fragmented processes and inadequate data insights. I am excited to capitalize on Trella Health's impressive traction and growth, identifying optimal strategies for expanding the platform and maximizing its impact."

Prior to her role at Trella Health, Kathy served as Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Project Ronin, driving exponential growth. Before that, she held the position of President and Chief Product Officer at Rhinogram. Kathy also co-founded Jellyfish Health, pioneering advancements in patient flow logistics. Earlier in her career, she oversaw executive-level portfolios, guided merger and acquisition activities, and led product efforts at GE Healthcare, Siemens Medical, McKesson, and NantHealth.

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers, HME, and Infusion organizations to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and Infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

For more information on Trella Health and its post-acute, HME, and Infusion growth solutions, visit www.trellahealth.com

Media Contact: Lauren Corcoran

