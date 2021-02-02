Trend Forward Capital Collaborates with Amazon Web Services for 4th Annual Forward Thinker Award Competition

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated ( TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 4704 ), the leader in cloud security, today announced that for the first time ever, Trend Forward Capital, Trend Micro, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are working together to reward innovative entrepreneurs around the world. In addition to the $30,000 USD no-strings-attached cash award that Trend Forward Capital will be granting to winners of the Forward Thinker Award, all four finalists will also be automatically qualified for the AWS Activate program through the AWS Joint Innovation Center in Taipei, Taiwan. AWS Activate is a program that offers startups tools, resources, and more to quickly get started on AWS. This year, AWS and Trend Micro have upped the stakes further by contributing up to $40,000 USD in AWS Promotional Credit and up to $40,000 USD in Trend Micro cybersecurity software to the cash award.

The prizes will be distributed to a winner and runner-up, selected by a panel of industry judges. The winner will be awarded $20,000 USD in cash prize, and the runner-up will receive $10,000 USD. Each finalist will have the opportunity to be granted up to $10,000 USD in AWS Promotional Credit as well as up to $10,000 Trend Micro cybersecurity software to help launch and secure their business.

"We recognize that financial stability is the oxygen start-ups need to ignite, but having the proper security and scalable infrastructure in place is fundamental to growing that flame. Having AWS onboard for this year's award will provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to bring their bold vision to life" said Jonathan Chang, Investment Partner at Trend Forward Capital. "AWS has collaborated with Trend Micro Inc. for a long time, Trend Micro is also an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network. It is a natural fit for AWS to participate in the competition and help propel start-ups that reflect the goals of all partners involved in the event."

The competition, usually held at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, has been moved to a virtual format in the wake of COVID-19. The competition is designed and hosted by Trend Micro Inc.'s venture capital partner, Trend Forward Capital, with the mission of amplifying the potential of entrepreneurs who unlock a smart connected world.

Of those competing, four finalists will be shortlisted by February 22, 2021 and invited by the Trend Forward Capital team to pitch on March 10, 2021. The judging panel responsible for selecting the winner and runner-up will consist of experienced industry experts and investors. The competition is open to all and submission instructions can be found at www.TrendForward.com/forward-thinker.html . Applicants will be asked to submit a 60-second video and pitch deck here. The application deadline is February 10, 2021.

About Trend Forward Capital

Trend Forward Capital is an independent venture capital firm obsessed with scaling innovative technology with a purpose. With a flexible approach providing funding, business expertise, and access to a global network of resources Trend Forward Capital fills the gaps for start-ups, amplifying their business and making sure their success is sustainable. Visit www.TrendForward.com for more info.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com

