Trend Micro Celebrates Cybersecurity Excellence with Accor, Dole, and Others

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the winners of its 2024 Customer Awards. The program acknowledges organizations across various industries that have embraced cybersecurity innovation to protect their digital environments and enable business resilience.

This year's winners represent a diverse range of sectors, including healthcare, telecommunications, education, energy, and financial services. Their achievements underscore the critical role cybersecurity plays in safeguarding operations and driving industry leadership.

Florian Zeeb, Director of Global Information Security at Dole (NYSE: Dole): "Information Security is a high priority for Dole, and a robust IT infrastructure is essential for protecting our digital assets and preserving our reputation and competitive advantage. We take pride in our innovative use of technology and our partnership with Trend Micro, which enable us to strengthen the security of our people and assets daily. This collaboration empowers our business to thrive securely in the digital age."

"Be bold in your decisions; cyber resilience isn't just a checkbox, it's a culture," said Fatima Djoubar, VP of IT security at Accor.

"We are committed to excellence in cybersecurity and proactively addressing the evolving threat landscape. Being recognized with the awards is an honor," said Richard Harrison, CISO Head of Cyber & Technology Risk, Foodstuffs South Island. "This achievement is a testament to the creativity, dedication, and hard work of our entire team, in close collaboration with the team at Trend. Our strong partnership has empowered us to push boundaries and tackle new challenges, resulting in meaningful improvements for Foodstuffs South Island. We're thrilled that the broader community can benefit as well. We look forward to future opportunities for continued innovation."

"This award is an incredible accomplishment for our organization," said Stuart Samples, Chief Technology Officer for Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS). "These awards were created to recognize and acknowledge the organizations and companies who have exceeded expectations within the industry. The Innovator Award is presented to Trend Micro customers who take their unique challenges and go beyond the standard use of technology, pushing the limits to be innovative and benefit the greater community. At NGHS, our innovation has resulted in solving new problems and improving processes—for our staff and our patients."

Eva Chen, CEO at Trend: "Our 2024 award winners demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity that goes beyond protection—it's about empowering growth, enabling innovation, and shaping the future of their industries. We are dedicated to supporting these organizations by promoting partnerships and sharing knowledge, ensuring that together, we can build a resilient and secure digital world."

2024 Award Winners:

Visionary Award: organizations that are driving security transformation with cutting-edge approaches. Winners: NEC Software Solutions

Customer Innovator Award: organizations that are integrating security into new digital strategies to lead their sectors. Winners: Northeast Georgia Health System, Accor, Foodstuffs South Island

Excellence Award: organizations with outstanding execution of cybersecurity strategies to achieve operational excellence. Winners: Xsolis, Copenhagen Airport, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Cybersecurity Leader Award: celebrating companies setting new standards for cybersecurity leadership. Winner: Kobe Steel

Ambassador Award: organizations that have become advocates for security best practices across industries. Winners: Savannah College of Art and Design, Dole, Nanyang Technological University

