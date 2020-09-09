Trend Micro Customizes Extended Detection and Response for the Channel Serving the Cybersecurity Needs of Small and Medium Businesses

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the leader in cloud security, today announced Worry-Free XDR: a new version of its industry leading XDR platform designed to extend the power of correlated detection and response beyond the endpoint for smaller businesses. This unmatched channel offering is available now as a standalone or managed solution tailored for small and medium businesses (SMBs).

Today, 85% of organizations believe threat detection and response is getting tougher due to a lack of skilled security professionals and a rising volume of advanced attacks, according to analyst firm ESG.

It's an acute problem for smaller firms with fewer resources and IT teams that are under extra pressure due to work-from-home orders. Even those with automated endpoint detection and response (EDR) are limited to endpoint detection only and are overwhelmed with alerts.

"Our partners are the first line of support for SMBs that are struggling to manage the uptick in cyber-attacks with stretched IT teams and little confidence in the fidelity of alerts coming in from existing tools," said Louise McEvoy, vice president of U.S. channel, Trend Micro. "We are proud to be able to enable our partners with the broadest protection against ransomware and advanced attacks. We realize that small businesses are at risk and we're helping them protect themselves from cyber threats early on to minimize any damage and preserve precious in-house resources."

Worry-Free XDR enables smaller firms to consolidate all their detection, response and investigation capabilities onto a single agent from a single vendor, in order to reduce costs and streamline security.

There is automatic correlation, detection and activity data across endpoint and email – the number one threat vector – which provides advanced protection through cloud sandboxing. This allows IT admins to mitigate issues quickly with automated sweeping and recommended actions.

According to Gartner, "XDR is valuable to organizations because much of the hard work of correlating security event information is done at the platform level. It should remove the administrative burden and result in faster and improved visibility across both on-premises and cloud environments. XDR reduces the 'noise' of alerts and allows smaller IT teams to focus on root causes rather than chasing several alerts for the same incident."2

Trend Micro also announced a new Worry-Free with Co-Managed XDR offering, designed to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) improve threat protection for their customers, reduce operating costs and expand their business. This around-the-clock service run by Trend Micro threat experts provides MSPs with alert monitoring, incident response, personalized remediation steps for their customers, as well as cross-customer analysis to ensure MSPs proactively protect their entire customer base from similar attacks. This advanced security offering allows them to differentiate themselves from their competitors and to tap into new opportunities and customer profiles.

One early US-based MSP partner that uses Trend Micro's Co-Managed XDR functionality with their customers is Workplace IT. "There were a few instances where Trend Micro took action across our customer base. For example, after a malicious email that started at one customer was sent out broadly, Trend Micro quarantined it for all users across our customer base immediately," says Mike Lenz, network services engineer at Workplace IT. "Worry-Free XDR gives us the ability to manage security across all of our customers to offer better protection and allows all events to be viewed together."

For more information on Trend Micro's channel program, visit https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/partners.html

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com

