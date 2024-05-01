Trend Micro Expands AI-Powered Cybersecurity Platform to Combat Accidental AI Misuse and External Abuse

Eva Chen, CEO: "The promise of the AI era is only powerful if protected"

DALLAS, May 1, 2024 -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, today launched significant additional AI-powered functionality in its platform to secure organizational use of AI and better manage the risks associated with mass adoption of new AI tools.

Co-founder and CEO Eva Chen is setting the direction for Trend's market-leading cybersecurity platform ahead of RSA Conference 2024, where Trend researchers will be delivering two talks on AI threat intelligence.

Eva Chen: "Great advancements in technology always come with new cyber risk. Like cloud and every other leap in technology we have secured, the promise of the AI era is only powerful if protected. Our latest platform updates deliver new efficiencies to security teams and provide critical guidelines for AI use."

Securing the AI Journey

Today, Trend is introducing new capabilities to protect every person accessing public or private generative AI services across organizations. The new elements in Trend Vision One™ – Zero Trust Secure Access (ZTSA) continue Trend's leadership as the first vendor to focus on securing AI services as well as the people using them across the enterprise:

Centralized management of employee access and usage of AI applications

Prompt inspection to prevent data leaks and malicious injections

Content filtering to meet compliance requirements

Defense against large language model (LLM) attacks

Building on years of using AI to better protect customers, the newly launched capabilities in Trend Vision One™ help to manage the human risks inherent in using AI. These arrive as additions to proven capabilities for contextualizing alerts and decoding complex scripts, powering threat hunting queries that can help eradicate credential phishing, recommending customized response actions, and more.

Experts at Trend also provided guidance to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on possible revisions to its Zero Trust Maturity Model (ZTMM), which aims to help organizations secure emerging tech integrations in their projects.

Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group: "In addition to establishing and refining AI governance policies, security teams need effective mechanisms to identify, monitor, and implement controls for AI usage at both the individual and enterprise level. Security vendors like Trend Micro who have both a long history and experience working with AI, and a proven record of delivering solutions for monitoring and implementing network, web, and cloud controls are well positioned to help security teams enable the rapid adoption of AI to accelerate business objectives in a secure manner."

Trend upholds a robust responsible AI model and believes that all security vendors have a responsibility to ensure technologies are developed and used in ways that are ethical, transparent and accountable. This cyber risk associated with AI applies to security vendors as well.

As a trusted partner to global law enforcement and security advisory committees, Trend proudly provided guidance to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on its Zero Trust Maturity Model (ZTMM), which aims to help organizations secure emerging tech integrations in their projects. Additionally, Trend is a proud signatory of the "Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections" to fight misinformation.

