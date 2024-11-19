Trend Micro Platform Enables Partners to Double Impact and Revenue

Attack surface management capabilities drive adoption by small and medium businesses (SMBs) through Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated ( TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, announced today that Trend Vision One™ for Managed Service Providers has seen rapid growth and strong customer demand since launch. The platform revolutionizes threat detection and mitigation capabilities, enabling MSPs to give customers a more proactive approach to security, gain operational efficiencies, expand their services and capitalize on market opportunities.

Nearly 100 percent of customers invited to join a private technology preview period elected to continue service, bringing Trend's industry-leading risk management capabilities to more customers than ever with over 50 strategic MSPs already offering the solution within the first two weeks.

James Rocker, CEO of Trend partner Nerds That Care: "Trend Vision One™ is one of the most cutting-edge tools we provide to our customers. Its comprehensive suite of attack surface management tools is essential for any enterprise, particularly those with smaller security teams. As we position ourselves for growth in 2025, Trend's offerings will remain a crucial factor in our success and that of our clients."

Trend's capabilities provide cybersecurity teams comprehensive, precise and continuous risk assessment across the entire enterprise environment. As a true security partner, Trend enables security teams of all sizes to go beyond siloed risk views and fixed assessments, assess and prioritize risk in real time, and take action to manage risk.

Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust at IDC: "Trend Vision One™ for Managed Service Providers presents a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade capabilities within a seamlessly integrated platform. It equips MSPs with the tools necessary to offer continuous and precise cyber risk management to organizations of any size."

MSPs adopting Trend Vision One™ can deliver risk management to their customers in a multi-tenant platform, leveraging broad security capabilities for endpoint, email, network, identity, and cloud combined with powerful built-in modules like XDR and Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM).

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "Trend Vision One for Managed Service Providers is bringing the power of our entire platform to MSPs. As we continue to expand our platform, we're empowering our partners and customers to manage risk more effectively than ever. Adoption rates through our MSPs among small and large enterprises demonstrate the value of our integrated approach and unique capabilities. We're well positioned to continue supporting this rapid adoption and improving our customers' cyber resilience."

To learn more about Trend Vision One™ and powerful capabilities like Attack Surface Risk Management, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/partners/program/managed-service-provider.html

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader , helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend Micro's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com .

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated