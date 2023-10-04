Trend Micro Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection

Results are based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has been recognized as Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms by customers on Gartner Peer Insights™.

To read more about the Gartner® report, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/gartner-voc-endpoint 

"The Trend Vision One platform takes modern endpoint protection to a new level by enabling customers to manage policies and bridge the gap between threat protection and cyber risk management across endpoints, servers and cloud workloads all from a single location," said Shannon Murphy, Global Security and Risk Strategist at Trend. "We're delighted this approach is resonating with the market. There's no more important validation for us than from the cybersecurity community through the voices of our customers."

The Gartner® Peer Insights™ report for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPPs) is based on 4,210 published reviews over an 18-month period ending 30 June 2023. To be recognized as a Customers' Choice, vendors must meet or exceed both the average Overall Experience and the average User Interest and Adoption.

Of 275 customer reviews for Trend Micro, the vast majority (62%) were five-star, with over a third more (35%) four-star reviews. Trend received an overall rating of 4.6 from its customers and a 93% willingness to recommend for its EPP offering as of June 2023.

Trend Vision One™ – Endpoint Security goes beyond typical EPP by offering protection, detection and response across hybrid environments: physical servers, virtual machines, cloud and containers.

It integrates EDR/XDR across endpoints, datacenters and cloud workloads to drive enhanced detection and response. And it features comprehensive multi-layered capabilities including anti-malware and ransomware protection, device control, host-based intrusion prevention, application control, file integrity monitoring, log inspection, machine learning/AI and more.

In addition to this recognition, Trend Micro has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) report 17 times since the report was published for the first time in 2002. Trend has also been ranked #1 for Cloud Workload Security Market Share (IDC) for five years in a row.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peter Firstbrook, Chris Silva, 31 December 2022

The report Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms was published as Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Antivirus in 2005-06, as Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Antivirus, 1H03 in 2003 and as Enterprise Antivirus 2Q02 MQ: Room for Improvement in 2002.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark, Peer Insights and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

