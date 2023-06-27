Trend Named a Leader in Network Analysis and Visibility

News provided by

Trend Micro Incorporated

27 Jun, 2023, 16:32 ET

Analyst report argues network-based capabilities are critical for Zero Trust

DALLAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has been named a leader in network analysis and visibility (NAV) solutions in a new Forrester evaluation of 13 top solution providers, including Trend Micro. The report analyzed three core products in the evaluation of Trend Micro's offerings.

Continue Reading

Zero Trust is the direction of travel for federal government and the wider market, but organizations cannot achieve true zero trust without comprehensive insight into and control over their networks. The Trend Vision One platform is built to be as intuitive as possible for analysts without compromising on capability.

Forrester describes NAV solutions as used to monitor network traffic, detect threats, discover apps and assets and gain insight into packet payloads. Integrating with analytics, SOAR, XDR and other tools, they help to provide a foundation of visibility and analytics to drive Zero Trust, the report explains.

Its analysis of Trend's capabilities in this area covers three offerings: Trend Vision One, Deep Discovery and Tipping Point.

The Forrester report described Trend's as "…a product portfolio rich with native threat intelligence" that "stands out from the competition" and notes that Trend Micro's rich correlation data set enables "rapid, high-fidelity convictions at the analyst's fingertips." Trend's position as a Leader was accompanied by the highest possible marks in 12 criteria, including: augmented threat analysis, APIs and other integrations, vision, and innovation.

According to the Forrester report:

  • Trend Micro has a UI that is "intuitive and easy to understand"
  • "Threat detection relies heavily on the ingestion of telemetry from multiple sources"
  • "Customers with AWS cloud environments will benefit from the tight integration across multi-cloud and multi-tenant properties."
  • "Trend Micro's NAV offering is well suited for medium-size to large enterprises that have other Trend Micro products in place or are looking for a platform offering that includes XDR."

"Trend's vision is driven by combining all telemetry data, from the endpoint to the cloud, into a single cohesive view, regardless of which vendor provides the data," says the Forrester report. "Trend's NAV strategy builds on its capabilities in intrusion prevention, Zero Trust edge, and the endpoint, offering a single vendor technology stack to customers. Trend Micro is unique in that it views all other technologies as possible attack vectors and has a heavy focus on stopping emerging attack techniques."

To learn more about Trend's offerings in the report, visit:

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

Also from this source

Trend Micro Ranked #1 in Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Share for 5th Consecutive Year

Security is Key to Unlocking the Enterprise Data Dilemma

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.