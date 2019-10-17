Trendy Décor, Licensed Costumes, Eyeball Candy Represent Top Halloween Purchases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a growing number of people opt into Halloween celebrations, Midwest retailer Meijer remains top of mind for those hosting and dressing up for parties and trick-or-treating adventures.

The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer offers the latest trends with everything from licensed costumes to a wide range of trendy décor like lights, projectors and welcome signs. Also, Halloween baking continues to grow in popularity, specifically with candy eyeballs to decorate cupcakes, cookies and cakes.

"Halloween is such a fun celebration for families and friends, and Meijer is ready to help everyone get into character – from spooky to traditional," said Shawn Sinicrope, Group Vice President of Home and Hardlines for Meijer.

Meijer even has its largest assortment of pet costumes this year with 28 costumes and accessories for dogs and nine hats and collars for cats.

Here are the Halloween 2019 trends:

Costumes:

Adults: DIY/Build-Your-Own costumes continue to trend popular for Halloween. Expanded for 2019 is the assortment of quick costumes with new ponchos and "over the clothes" items like the Avocado Toast couples costume.

Kids: It is a big year for licenses following key movie releases like Toy Story, Avengers and Frozen. Other annual favorites include Spiderman, Wonder Woman, Paw Patrol, Harry Potter and PJ Masks. Non-licensed costumes introduced this year include a Wicked Wizard, Spooky Pumpkin and Oil-slick/Iridescent Dragon.

Infants/Toddlers: Costumes in this age range have expanded this year to include more infant-sized costumes in the ever-popular football, bumblebee, pumpkin and unicorn.

Baking:

Mixes: Halloween "brain, severed fingers or raise the dead" cupcake and cookie mixes are new items this year in the baking aisle. The mixes come with molds or decorations, and instructions to make the frosting look like a brain, for example. Gingerbread houses also continue to grow in popularity.

Sprinkles & Candy Decorations: From sprinkles to candy melts, Meijer has a variety of items to decorate baked goods. Eyeball decorations are especially on the rise; Meijer has five different styles of eyeball candy decorations in various sizes and colors.

Cookie Cutters: The retailer expects to sell thousands of Halloween cookie cutters this season.

The retailer expects to sell thousands of Halloween cookie cutters this season. Cookie Trays: In the bakery department, Meijer offers trays of 30 pumpkin-shaped sugar cookies with two icing colors and sprinkles for customers to decorate at home.

Décor:

Indoor: It's all about spooky and moody this year with deep red and purple tones and creepy crawlers that can be found in wreaths, wall décor, novelty string lights and tabletop pieces.

It's all about spooky and moody this year with deep red and purple tones and creepy crawlers that can be found in wreaths, wall décor, novelty string lights and tabletop pieces. Lighted & Outdoor: Meijer buyers are excited because the lighted décor and outdoor decorations are easy yet make a big impact. Large air blown decorations and welcome porch signs can quickly turn the outside of your home from every day to Halloween/Harvest ready.

Meijer buyers are excited because the lighted décor and outdoor decorations are easy yet make a big impact. Large air blown decorations and welcome porch signs can quickly turn the outside of your home from every day to Halloween/Harvest ready. Party & Tableware: Whether you like spooky Halloween parties or classic family friendly themes, Meijer has the assortment of party décor and tableware to meet customers' needs.

