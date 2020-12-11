Trent Davis Announces Retirement

SUMMIT, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings ("Simplicity") today confirmed that Trent Davis, Principal of Simplicity Des Moines, has chosen to retire effective Dec. 31, after over 30 years working in the insurance industry. His business partner and brother, Jon Davis, will assume sole responsibility for the Des Moines office and will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations and expansion of the business.

"It's a bittersweet decision to retire from a company that has been the cornerstone of my career for the last 30 years, but I am proud to know that my legacy includes building a business that operates with the highest integrity and is solely focused on serving the needs our clients," stated Trent Davis, Principal of Simplicity Des Moines. "The company is in the absolute best of hands with my brother, our dedicated team, and the backing of Simplicity Group."

"Trent's experience, leadership, and character have helped shape our industry for over 30 years and his career bears the Simplicity hallmarks of unrivalled client service, consumer education, and long-term client value. Trent was instrumental in growing our industry – facilitating great distribution but also, as importantly, attracting and grooming a new generation of professionals who serve their clients exceptionally well with insurance solutions," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's President & CEO. "We wish Trent the best as he starts his retirement but we know that Trent will always have a home with, and an interest in, Simplicity. We are proud to carry-on Trent's significant legacy which Jon will make sure we continue."

Trent Davis has been a Principal of Simplicity Des Moines, formerly Davis Life & Annuity, for over three decades. In this role, Trent Davis oversees the sales, marketing and client acquisition facets of the business. Davis joined the family owned and operated business in 1990 as an advisor recruiter and trainer. In 2002, Trent and Jon Davis purchased the full-service wholesale life and annuity brokerage business from their father, Ronald Davis, and have since dedicated their careers to helping their clients build thriving financial businesses. In 2019, Davis Life & Annuity joined Simplicity Group with the goal of bolstering growth through access to additional marketing and operational resources. Simplicity Des Moines remains a top-tier sales organization with clients located throughout the nation.

Davis is a former board member of The MV Group, advisory board member of Legacy Marketing Group and has held memberships with NAILBA, NAIFA and NAFA. Davis has been licensed in life and health insurance in all 50 states. He earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Indiana University's Kelly School of Business.

"Trent has not only been vital to the growth of our business, but to the businesses of our advisors and agents from coast-to-coast," stated Jon Davis, Principal of Simplicity Des Moines. "We will all miss him and the value he brings to the business each day, but we are thrilled that he has the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of his labor."

About Simplicity Des Moines

Simplicity Des Moines (formerly Davis Life & Annuity) was founded in 1980 as a full-service, wholesale life and annuity brokerage firm serving independent financial professionals. The organization's focus is to provide its advisor clients with the highest quality products and services, so that they may deliver the best retirement income and asset protection solutions to consumers across the country. For more information about Simplicity Des Moines, please visit www.simplicitydesmoines.com.

About Simplicity Group Holdings

Simplicity Group Holdings provides retirement solutions including annuity, life insurance, and investments to independent financial advisors, insurance professionals and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. Simplicity has acquired and owns 15 insurance distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial product distribution companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's resources. Through acquisition and partnership of top insurance distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide sophisticated business solutions that will attract the industry's best in leadership, talent, advisors, and future partners. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com.

