TRESemmé Celebrates 20 Years of Style at New York Fashion Week

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two decades. That's how long TRESemmé has been the leading haircare brand sponsoring shows at New York Fashion Week. For 20 years, the brand has been setting trends and turning heads on style's biggest stage, serving as the backstage hero for runway-ready hair that defines the season's biggest moments. This month is no different, with yet another series of signature looks planned for the FW26 shows of Christian Cowan, Christian Siriano, Cult Gaia, and Public School. TRESemmé Lead Stylists Lacy Redway and Justine Marjan will be bringing their expertise to select shows, using the fan-favorite A-List Collection to create bold styles with influence that'll last long after the final strut down the runway.

"Our longstanding history with New York Fashion Week is a natural fit for who we are and what we stand for as a brand," said Yoni Klein, Head of Marketing, TRESemmé North America at Unilever. "Teaming up with some of the world's top designers allows us to democratize style in a powerful way. Our mission is always rooted in making luxury look more accessible. Through these types of dynamic partnerships and products like the A-List Collection, we're able to ensure that anyone, anywhere can achieve salon-level, quality styling at home."

This year promises more than just incredible designs, with buzz around Christian Siriano's show already building. While the details are hush-hush, one thing's for sure: There's a major moment planned with a certain "giggly" icon that's going to have everyone talking (IYKYK). Think: show-stopping, A-List energy spilling from the streets to the runway.

"TRESemmé has been such an incredible partner for so many seasons, and we've been collaborating for so many years now! Ever since we started working together, the brand immediately understood and shared my passion for creating unforgettable moments that still feel elevated yet approachable," said Siriano. "Partnering with Lacy again is always such a highlight, too. She has the most amazing ability to take a concept and turn it into hair artistry that completes the vision. This time around, we have something extra special planned, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. Let's just say, it's all about making a statement and knowing you always belong on the A-List!"

Once again, the TRESemmé stylist team will be using the brand's A-List Collection backstage. The 11-piece line is inspired by the most prestigious options on the market, and includes styling and finishing formats (like the popular A-List Dry Texturizing Spray) with its signature golden vanilla and sandalwood fragrance, used by top celebrity stylists. But backstage isn't the only way to get your hair on the A-List: The brand's upcoming campaign, debuting next month, will be amping up the star-quality style during even bigger cultural moments.

"We take the high-fashion, high-glamour looks seen on these runways and break them down into products and techniques that people can recreate at home, demystifying the trends and making them achievable for everyone, no matter their personal style," Redway explained. "That's why the TRESemmé A-List Collection is such a perfect fit. It's designed to deliver that same level of style that's usually reserved for the red carpet or the runway. Basically, we're making it easier than ever for everyone to channel their own A-List moment!"

This season, the brand is bringing back the A-List Salon by TRESemmé to once again give everyone the chance to feel part of the New York Fashion Week action. Held on 21 Greene St. in New York City throughout the week, creating runway-ready hair for creators attending New York Fashion Week shows. Consumers can get in on the fun on February 14th from 11 a.m-3 p.m. for free TRESemmé A-List Collection favorites, runway ready hair touch-ups, photo moments, and Insta-worthy hot chocolate.

Available exclusively at Target : The TRESemmé A-List Hair Fragrance in Velvety Peach & Amber and Jasmine & Orange Blossom, as well as the TRESemmé A-List Style Refresh Dry Shampoo.

: The TRESemmé A-List Hair Fragrance in Velvety Peach & Amber and Jasmine & Orange Blossom, as well as the TRESemmé A-List Style Refresh Dry Shampoo. Available at mass retailers : The rest of the collection, including the TRESemmé A-List Dry Texturizing Spray, A-List Signature Hair Fragrance, A-List Instant Fix Styling Stick, A-List Lacquer Shine Spray, A-List Smoothing Cream, A-List Bonding Oil, A-List Workable Hairspray, and A-List All-in-One Style Primer.

