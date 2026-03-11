TRESemmé Gives Everyone VIP Status with New "Get Your Hair on the A-List" Campaign

Paige DeSorbo invites you to the A-List

As the brand's new Chief A-List Officer, co-host of "Giggly Squad" and New York Times bestselling author, Paige DeSorbo will star in a new ad that puts hair in the spotlight on and off the runway. As TRESemmé continues engaging beauty and fashion's top tastemakers (even without their glam squads), "Get Your Hair on the A-List" highlights Paige's second year as the brand's ambassador. Known for her authentic personality and her unmistakably glossy, "richgirl" hair, she's the perfect fit for the campaign, relating to the girls with champagne taste on a prosecco budget.

"Honestly, my 'promotion' to Chief A-List Officer for TRESemmé is a role I feel like I've been training for my whole life," said Paige. "The 'Get Your Hair on the A-List' campaign is all about embracing hair so good, it's basically its own accessory. For my second year partnering with TRESemmé, I wanted to go even bigger, because I genuinely love these products. They let you fully embrace your A-List energy whether you're walking a red carpet or just, you know, walking to get a coffee."

She'll be bringing her signature glam and sharp humor alongside Christian Siriano in the spot set to air across social, digital, and TV. Last month, the dynamic duo made waves with their first-ever A-List takeover at New York Fashion Week, where Paige stunned in iconic TRESemmé black, wearing a custom look by Christian Siriano. Her striking red heels and flawless hair—styled by hairstylist and brand ambassador, Mitchell Ramazon, exclusively with the A-List Collection—offered a bold teaser of the brand's exciting involvement with "The Devil Wears Prada 2," blending high fashion and cinematic allure like never before.

A groundbreaking collaboration with "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

The new creative for "Get Your Hair on the A-List" also marks the announcement of TRESemmé as the signature hair brand of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," complete with a Runway-ready looks so impactful, it gets a smile from Miranda Priestly, the ultimate gatekeeper of beauty and fashion.

In advance of the highly anticipated sequel, in theaters May 1, the brand is launching three special-edition, "The Devil Wears Prada 2"-inspired products as part of the campaign. Available at mass retailers starting April 1, the bundle will include three favorite A-List products: the "Groundbreaking" Dry Texture Spray, "Runway Ready" Lacquer Shine Spray, and "That's All" Workable Hairspray. Whether you're more of a Miranda, Emily or Andy, the A-List Collection gives everyone the power to use styling as one small, visible way to feel in charge in a world that's unpredictable.

Style that deserves its own award

In addition to airing its ad during the Oscars on March 15, TRESemmé will continue blending cinematic glamour with real-world access at one of the night's most exclusive afterparties with the debut of the TRESemmé Hair Couture Dress. In the spirit of hijacking the biggest A-List moments of 2026, TRESemmé will be the talk of the night (and the morning after) with a showstopping look that extends "Get Your Hair on the A-List" into one of Hollywood's mostwatched events.

"TRESemmé has always been behind the biggest looks and occasions trendsetters are talking about most," said Yoni Klein, Head of Marketing, TRESemmé North America at Unilever. "Our legacy has been built on making the red carpet and runway accessible to people every day. It's why we recently celebrated our 20th year as the leading haircare brand sponsoring shows at New York Fashion Week, and why we're making high-impact hair the main event at the Oscars. Our 'Get Your Hair on the A-List' campaign is an extension of our commitment to move beyond just sponsoring A-list moments to actively put them within everyone's reach. We're dismantling the old rules of beauty and making it clear: A-List status is now available to all."

About the A-List Collection

Accessible luxury today isn't about compromise. It's about cleverness, mixed with the satisfaction of hacking beauty at value. No matter how complicated the scroll-stopping looks you see on your feed seem, the TRESemmé A-List Collection makes it easy to replicate your favorite runway and red-carpet hairstyles at home.

A year after the TRESemmé A-List Collection launched with massive success at Target, the brand will be expanding its distribution nationally to mass retailers including Walmart, Amazon, CVS, and Walgreens. Fans can also snag three new additions to the collection exclusively at Target, including two signature hair fragrances and a dry shampoo. These formulas are fit for all hair types, including styling and finishing formats (like the fan-favorite A-List Dry Texturizing Spray) used by top celebrity stylists.

Shop the TRESemmé A-List Collection now (SRP $12.99):

Available exclusively at Target: The TRESemmé A-List Hair Fragrance in Velvety Peach & Amber and Jasmine & Orange Blossom, as well as the TRESemmé A-List Style Refresh Dry Shampoo.

Available at mass retailers: The rest of the collection, including the TRESemmé A-List Dry Texturizing Spray, A-List Signature Hair Fragrance, A-List Instant Fix Styling Stick, A-List Lacquer Shine Spray, A-List Smoothing Cream, A-List Bonding Oil, A-List Workable Hairspray, and A-List All-in-One Style Primer.

Be sure to follow @tresemme on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

ABOUT THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2

Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in 20th Century Studios' "The Devil Wears Prada 2," the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation. The film is directed by David Frankel, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Karen Rosenfelt, Michael Bederman and Aline Brosh McKenna.

Media Contact: Aile Cheng, [email protected]

SOURCE TRESemmé