TRESemmé Officially Enters "Hot Curl Summer," Tapping Internet Heartthrob Belmont Cameli to Launch New Bouncy Curls Collection

From BookTok to CurlTok, every internet-savvy fan knows the biggest heartthrob trope: effortlessly perfect, touchable hair. As the ultimate curly-haired leading man, Belmont is bridging the gap between that online obsession and your demand for an easy styling routine that stays flawless in humidity. With help from hero products like the TRESemmé Bouncy Curls Defining Cream and Defining Mousse, he's showing you how to get salon-quality, lightweight definition and reduce frizz without costing half your paycheck or your entire summer morning. After all, when your hair is this defined, everything gets hotter.

Dream Curls, Meet Your Campus Crush

Premiering on July 22, the anthem video, "Hot Curl Summer, Verified," brings Belmont's effortless charm and signature wavy curls to the feed with a highly relatable role: the guy who swears he doesn't need to borrow your styling routine... until he's in a major rush to get ready. And honestly, who can blame him? For years, the 2B-3B wavy curl community has needed to navigate the summer heat with heavy formulas that weigh their hair down. When Belmont is scrambling to head out, a friend comes to the rescue by introducing him to TRESemmé's lightweight stash, giving him a firsthand look at superior curl care. He officially verifies that the Bouncy Curls Collection is the real deal, transitioning from flat, slept-in hair to perfectly defined bounce. Genuinely wowed by a quick three-step routine — define with the Defining Cream, lift with the Defining Mousse, and hold with the Air Dry Foam — he's ready to head out and join his friends for some summer fun in record time.

"I've definitely noticed the internet talking about my hair a lot lately — I've seen all your edits!" laughed Belmont. "I can tell you when it comes to my hair, the last thing I want is a high-maintenance routine. It's been fun teaming up with TRESemmé for their Bouncy Curls Collection. It resets your vibe and confidence for the day... especially a hot one."

Throughout the summer, Belmont will also be taking over social media with additional moments, product shots, and stunning before-and-after curl transformations to prove exactly what the TRESemmé Bouncy Curls Collection can do. The brand will be calling on followers to share their own tips for kicking off "Hot Curl Summer," turning your FYP into the ultimate curly hair hype squad. Fans will also be able to scroll through exclusive, step-by-step secrets from TRESemmé Lead Stylist, Justine Marjan, as she drops her expert hacks for layering the new products all summer long.

"A huge complaint I often hear from my curly-haired clients is that products either leave their hair crunchy or completely weigh it down," said Justine. "The Bouncy Curls Collection completely changes the game. The formulas, with Peptide Blend, provide the exact balance of hydration and flexible hold you need for weightless, defined bounce, locking in moisture while keeping the hair completely touchable. I can't wait for everyone to get their hands on these products and officially unlock their own Hot Curl Summers!"

But the campaign isn't just staying online: To bring the "Hot Curl Summer" energy to life IRL, TRESemmé is hosting the Bounce Summer Club at Domino Park in Brooklyn from August 7-8. This immersive activation is built for the community of curl-lovers who want to spend their summer celebrating and showing off their bouncy waves, letting attendees experience aesthetic photo ops, exclusive swag, and the ultimate summer party vibe — so they can spend less time styling their hair and more time showing it off.

Formulated by Your Curls' Inner Circle

To ensure your wavy curls can handle the summer heat without any of the dreaded product crunch, the brand turned to its existing curly-haired audience. The Bouncy Curls Collection was approved by the TRESemmé Curl Collective, a group of curly-haired influencers who know exactly what it takes to achieve the perfect curl day. From formula testing to styling experience, every detail was tested and shaped by Valeria Luna, Riley Arrigo, Ashtin Sanchez, Claire Almond, Cheyenne Henriques and more to deliver what your strands truly need: lightweight definition, frizz control, and lasting moisture for healthy, bouncy curls that move with you.

"This launch was inspired by listening to the unmet needs of the wavy hair community," explained Yoni Klein, Head of Marketing, TRESemmé North America at Unilever. "Our Bouncy Curls Collection is already beloved by our consumers, but we knew that those with 2B-3B curls were still struggling to find products that weren't too heavy for their texture. By introducing these lightweight options, we're giving them new ways to style, define, and hold their curls with ease and providing them with the salon-quality care they deserve."

Kick Off Your Hot Curl Summer

The full TRESemmé Bouncy Curls Collection is available at mass retailers now. The lineup includes:

DEFINING CREAM: A lightweight formula, with Peptide Blend, that locks in moisture and smooths each strand. SRP: $7.99 (9 fl oz.)

A lightweight formula, with Peptide Blend, that locks in moisture and smooths each strand. SRP: $7.99 (9 fl oz.) DEFINING MOUSSE: Volumizes and sculpts curls and waves while keeping them soft, flexible, and protected from frizz. SRP: $7.99 (10.5 oz.)

Volumizes and sculpts curls and waves while keeping them soft, flexible, and protected from frizz. SRP: $7.99 (10.5 oz.) AIR DRY FOAM: Enhances curls, adds volume, and smooths frizz — no heat required. SRP: $7.99 (7.5 fl oz.)

Enhances curls, adds volume, and smooths frizz — no heat required. SRP: $7.99 (7.5 fl oz.) MULTI-TASKING HAIR MASK: Improves manageability while fighting frizz and humidity for bouncy, hydrated hair. SRP: $7.99 (8 fl oz.)

Improves manageability while fighting frizz and humidity for bouncy, hydrated hair. SRP: $7.99 (8 fl oz.) CREAM JELLY: Delivers all-day curl definition and shields against frizz with no added crunch. SRP: $7.99 (8 fl oz.)

Delivers all-day curl definition and shields against frizz with no added crunch. SRP: $7.99 (8 fl oz.) BI-PHASE OIL MIST: A dual-action lightweight oil designed to dial-up shine. SRP: $7.99 (3.3 fl oz.)

A dual-action lightweight oil designed to dial-up shine. SRP: $7.99 (3.3 fl oz.) LEAVE-IN REFRESHER: Refreshes and holds curls between washes for soft, touchable hair. SRP: $7.99 (6.7 fl oz.)

Refreshes and holds curls between washes for soft, touchable hair. SRP: $7.99 (6.7 fl oz.) LAYERING HAIRSPRAY: Enhances curls and finishes any look with a flexible, all-day hold. SRP: $7.99 (10 fl oz.)

Enhances curls and finishes any look with a flexible, all-day hold. SRP: $7.99 (10 fl oz.) SHAMPOO & CONDITIONER: Designed to cleanse, defrizz, and visibly repair curls while providing heat protection straight from the shower. SRP: $4.49 (16.5 fl oz.) or $5.99 (28 fl oz.)

For more information, follow @tresemme on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and enter the chat on social by using #HotCurlSummer and tagging @tresemme.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Contact:

Aile Cheng

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SOURCE TRESemmé