TrewUp CEO Kyle Barnholt Honored with GenNext Award from Progressive Grocer

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrewUp, a leading provider of trade spend insights and optimization solutions for the CPG industry, is thrilled to announce that its CEO and Co-Founder, Kyle Barnholt, has been named a GenNext Award winner by Progressive Grocer. This prestigious award honors leaders under 40 who are setting new standards and making significant contributions to the food and CPG industries.

According to Progressive Grocer, Kyle Barnholt has "used his experience in the CPG/grocery industry to respond to a clear market need with an innovative solution that's setting new standards." The publication praised Barnholt for taking the risk to quit a stable career and launch TrewUp, a tech company providing a cloud-based platform with advanced analytics to transform the process of deductions management. Under his leadership, TrewUp has revolutionized how brands manage trade spend and deductions, earning high praise from clients for his "unwavering commitment to excellence," "exemplary leadership," and forward-thinking vision.

"Receiving this award is a true honor, and it reflects the dedication and passion of the entire TrewUp team," said Kyle Barnholt. "We are committed to continuing our mission of helping brands navigate the complexities of trade spend and deductions management with innovative, data-driven solutions."

The GenNext award recognizes Kyle's innovative approach and his role in transforming trade spend management for CPG brands. Under his leadership, TrewUp has gained significant momentum in the industry, empowering brands to make informed decisions that drive profitability and efficiency.

About TrewUp

TrewUp is a leading trade spend insights platform that empowers CPG brands to optimize profitability and streamline deductions management. With advanced analytics and data-driven solutions, TrewUp enables brands to make strategic decisions, enhance promotional effectiveness, and drive growth. For more information, visit [ www.trewup.com ].

About Progressive Grocer's GenNext Awards

The GenNext Awards by Progressive Grocer honor individuals under 40 who are making a significant impact within the food industry. These emerging leaders are recognized for their innovation, leadership, and contributions to their companies, colleagues, and communities.

