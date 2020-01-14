Trial Attorney Robert Tobey Begins Term as 2020 Dallas Bar Association President

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorney Robert Tobey, co-founder of Johnston Tobey Baruch, was sworn in as the 111th president of the Dallas Bar Association (DBA) on Jan. 11. Founded in 1873, the Dallas Bar Association serves as the voluntary professional body for more than 11,000 Dallas-area lawyers.

"There is no one more qualified to lead the Dallas Bar Association into a new decade than Robert Tobey," said firm co-founder Randy Johnston. "Robert leads by example, and the high ethical standards and professionalism he has shown throughout his career will inspire everyone in the organization."

As his term begins, Mr. Tobey plans to focus on issues such as equal access to justice and the expansion and diversification of the bar membership. He also has ideas for how the DBA can celebrate the milestone anniversaries of several voting rights amendments to the U.S. Constitution while recognizing the importance of participating in the 2020 elections.

With a decade of service to the Dallas Bar Association, Mr. Tobey has been committed to improving the professional standing of attorneys in Dallas. He previously served as chair of the board and in all officer positions in the DBA (2016-2019), was co-chair of the Equal Access to Justice Campaign (2014-15) and chaired numerous other bar committees and sections since 2010.

Johnston Tobey & Baruch has a lengthy and distinguished history providing leadership to organizations that seek to improve and enhance the practice of law. "We view this level of commitment as part of our responsibility as licensed attorneys in the state of Texas," says Chad Baruch, a former candidate for president of the State Bar of Texas. "Remaining engaged and working closely with other committed lawyers makes us better representatives of our clients, which is at the core of everything we do."

Mr. Tobey has 40 years of litigation experience representing clients and lawyers in legal malpractice and professional liability claims, ethical issues and fee disputes. He is renowned within the legal community for his broad knowledge of civil law and the ethical issues in legal practice management. He is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for Consumer and Commercial Law.

Mr. Tobey has earned several distinctive honors, including Dallas-Fort Worth Lawyer of the Year in legal malpractice law for plaintiffs by Best Lawyers in America for 2020. He has been recognized since 2013 by Best Lawyers for his work in legal malpractice law and commercial litigation. He has made the Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers list in Texas every year since its inception in 2003.

