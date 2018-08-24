Trial Lawyer Anthony J. "Tony" Phillips Joins McKool Smith in Houston

Tony has served as the Senior Legal Officer for Corporate Ethics and Compliance at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he developed and directed the corporate ethics and compliance program. Previously, as a trial attorney for the Public Integrity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, Tony's courtroom achievements in a high-profile police corruption case resulted in a Commendation from former FBI Director Robert Mueller. He began his legal career as an Air Force JAG Officer, during which time he litigated more than a dozen courts-martial and was lauded by a military judge as "the best base-level trial counsel in Europe." Tony also deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, where he conducted major crimes investigations and was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the third-highest award bestowed on military members by the U.S. Department of Defense.

"We are very pleased to welcome Tony to the firm," said David Sochia, Managing Principal of McKool Smith. "He is a talented trial lawyer with significant experience in complex investigations and government enforcement actions – areas in which our clients have increased needs. His arrival also expands our white collar defense practice to the firm's Houston office."

"McKool Smith's reputation speaks for itself. As a trial lawyer, I was naturally drawn to the firm's trial prowess, its courtroom track record, and its national profile as one of the nation's most preeminent trial firms," said Tony Phillips. "I was also attracted to the firm's strong presence in New York; Washington, DC; and Texas as it complements the continued growth of my practice. I look forward to joining such a distinguished group of trial lawyers."

Tony graduated Phi Beta Kappa and with High Honors from Michigan State University. He earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School, where he was Co-Managing Editor of the BlackLetter Law Journal. Tony, an Eagle Scout, is a supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and a member of the Board of Directors of the Sam Houston Area Council.

With more than 175 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. Since 2006, the firm has secured eleven nine-figure jury verdicts and twelve eight-figure jury verdicts. The firm has also won more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" over the last ten years than any other law firm in the country. Courtroom successes like these have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, insurance recovery, bankruptcy, and white collar defense matters.

