Trial Reputation Attracts Appeals Litigator to Shook New York

"I'm thrilled that Mike has decided to join us. Broadening our appellate capacity is a key part of our growth strategy in New York and throughout the firm because we try dozens of cases every year, and trials generate appeals," said Scott Chesin, an appellate lawyer who leads Shook's New York office. "I've known and worked with Mike for most of his career, and he's one of the brightest and most effective appellate lawyers I've ever worked with. He knows the New York appellate courts better than almost anyone. We're lucky to have him."

"I'm really excited about the move," said Rayfield. "For years, I've worked as co-counsel with Shook in product liability trials and appeals. I've been consistently blown away by the skill and collegiality that Shook litigators bring to their work. I look forward to helping grow the firm's New York presence and appellate practice."

Rayfield devotes a big part of his practice to representing individuals in criminal, immigration and civil rights cases. He has worked with clients convicted of murder, armed robbery, sexual assault, and drug trafficking, and numerous immigrants facing deportation from the United States. Rayfield's victories include a decision by the Second Circuit reversing the conviction of a client convicted of murder for hire, a decision by the South Carolina Court of Appeals vacating a client's conviction for robbery, and four appellate court rulings barring the government from deporting immigrants to Mexico, Honduras and Poland.

During an interview by a leading legal publication about his pro bono work, Rayfield said that he thinks "our criminal justice system is a tragedy" and that he devotes a big part of his practice trying to prevent abuses by that system.

Rayfield earned his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School, where he served as Comments editor on the Law Review. He clerked for Judge Jay S. Bybee of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the Eastern District of New York.

Last year, Shook announced the addition of a New York office to complement its presence in Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The firm added two science-focused partners, Tom Sheehan and Kimberly Penner, who primarily advocate in matters involving high-stakes product liability litigation in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, among other areas, followed by the addition of seasoned business litigator William Vita. Appellate litigator Scott Chesin leads the New York location. This Northeast expansion follows the opening of new Shook offices in Hartford and St. Louis, allowing the firm to serve its health, science and technology clients from 18 distinct markets.

